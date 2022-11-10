1Here are results of local legislative races prior to the Belgrade News’ deadline on Wednesday.
District 30
Jamie L. Isaly (D) 55%
John Esp (R) 45%
District 32
Pat Flowers (D) 52%
Randy Chamberlin (R) 48%
District 33
Denise Hayman (D) 67%
Adam Dewis (R) 33%
District 34
Shelley Vance (R) 64%
Damion Lynn (D) 36%
District 59
Ruth Wissman (D) 53%
Marty Malone (R) 47%
District 61
Jim Hamilton (D) 62%
Peter Bower (R) 36%
District 62
Ed Stafman (D) 73%
Marc Greendorfer (R) 27%
District 63
Alice Buckley (D) 59%
Catherine Purcell (R) 42%
District 64
Jane Gillette (R) 54%
Alanah Griffith (D) 43%
District 65
Kelly Kortum (D) 63%
James Cocco (R) 37%
District 66
Eric Matthews (D) 94%
District 67
Jedediah Hinkle (R) 59%
Elizabeth Marum 41%
District 68
Caleb Hinkle (R) 65%
Joe Hancock (D) 35%
District 69
Jennifer Carlson (R) 67%
Rocky Hamilton (D) 30%
