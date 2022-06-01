A Bozeman man accused of pointing a gun and shooting at another car during a traffic dispute in Bozeman pleaded not guilty to three felony charges.
Tyler Johnathon Wellard, 31, is charged with one criminal endangerment charge and two assault with a weapon charges, all felonies.
Wellard pleaded not guilty to the three charges on Tuesday in Gallatin County District Court in front of Judge Peter Ohman.
For the criminal endangerment charge Wellard could see up to 10 years in prison or a fine of $50,000. For each assault with a weapon charge, Wellard could see up to 20 years in prison or a fine of up to $50,000.
Wellard is accused of shooting a gun at another car — a Chevy with three people inside — while both cars were driving along Huffine Lane.
According to court documents, the traffic dispute arose at about 11:30 p.m. on May 10, near the exit of the Gallatin Valley Mall.
The dispute began at the red light at the mall exit. After both cars turned right on Huffine Lane, the dispute continued with the Chevy following Wellard’s truck.
Near the intersection of Huffine Lane and Love Lane, the occupants of the Chevy told police, they noticed the window of the truck Wellard was driving rolled down. They reported seeing a flash of light and heard a loud noise.
The driver of the Chevy slowed down and later stopped on a road off of Huffine Lane. When the passengers got out of the car they said they could see a bullet hole in the driver’s side door near the window.
The three occupants of the car told police they were fearful for their life.
In an account to police, Wellard said the Chevy appeared to be following him and he assumed the driver was upset that Wellard unintentionally cut him off at the mall exit.
As they kept driving, Wellard told police he was afraid the Chevy was going to follow him home and decided to flash his gun to get the Chevy to back off.
He told police he opened the rear window on his truck and pointed the gun at the Chevy. While turning to look at the road, he accidentally fired a single round.
He said he was surprised and dropped the gun. He later told police he thought he had just fired a shot in the back seat of his car and that firing the gun was accidental.