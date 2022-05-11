MICHELLE VERED, 29
OCCUPATION
Data scientist
WHY ARE YOU RUNNING?
I believe in a Montana in which all people have access to quality healthcare, regardless of income. A Montana where regular working people can afford their rent or mortgage payments. Where we preserve a clean and healthful environment for present and future generations. A state with elections where all can participate. I support Montana’s constitution, which protects the right to make private health care decisions without interference from politicians.
I’m running for office because I believe in hands-on democracy. I don’t agree with many of the policies coming out of the Montana legislature recently, and I’m ready to take things into my own hands.
IF ELECTED, WHAT PARTICULAR SKILLS, QUALIFICATIONS OR EXPERIENCE WILL YOU BRING TO THE OFFICE?
For the last several years, I’ve specialized in working with Montana nonprofits on critical policy issues ranging from voting rights to healthcare. I look at the data to understand how policy decisions impact people in their everyday lives. I would bring the same data-driven approach to my work in the legislature.
IN YOUR VIEW, WHAT ARE THE MOST PRESSING ISSUES FACING MONTANA AND YOUR LEGISLATIVE DISTRICT?
Gallatin County is facing an affordable housing crisis. Rent is skyrocketing, and people are being priced out of their homes by increasing property taxes. Yet in the most recent legislative session, our representatives passed a bill that would strip away local control over housing issues. That’s the wrong approach. We should be empowering local governments to take the initiative on housing affordability issues, not throwing up barriers. Our local governments need the full set of tools to be available to them to tackle the housing crisis. And those decisions should be made locally – the housing policies that work for Bozeman probably don’t meet the needs of Box Elder or Billings.
We need to make sure Montanans have access to adequate health insurance coverage.
In the midst of a pandemic, it is more important than ever that we make sure all people have access to affordable health care. Our neighbors losing coverage means we end up shouldering the burden when uninsured people end up in the emergency room.
Montana has a tremendous opportunity with the recent federal COVID-stimulus and infrastructure bills to improve economic infrastructure in our state. This may include things like roads, bridges, parks, and high-speed internet that can attract more businesses to our state. As someone working in the high-tech sector, I understand the importance of investing in high-speed internet and other infrastructure in order to attract well-paying jobs to the area.
WHAT ARE YOUR GOALS IF ELECTED?
I would aim to work with legislators from both parties to pass legislation that will improve the lives of people in my district. I think it’s most important to tackle issues of housing, quality health care, and economic growth. I also aim to preserve the Montana constitution as it currently stands. The Montana constitution is a landmark document that protects many of the rights I believe are most important to voters in my district, like the right to privacy and the right to a clean environment.
WHAT ELSE IS IMPORTANT FOR VOTERS TO CONSIDER?
I believe my experience working with Montana nonprofits and issue advocacy organizations is a great asset to my future work in the legislature. I’ve worked with organizations ranging from youth political organizing groups to conservation champions to groups focused on economic policies to Indigenous community organizers. It’s given me insight into the needs of our community and the policy-making process at the legislature. I would be ready to hit the ground running in Helena.
TELL US ONE FUN FACT ABOUT YOURSELF
I love to play board games and Dungeons & Dragons!