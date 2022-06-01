In 2002 YNP biologist Gunther compiled a history of the park's early attempts at modifying bear behavior.
That history includes:
In the park's early years, bears who entered the park's permanent camp facilities were fed meat with broken glass, or sponges fried in grease.
Circa 1902, YNP Game Warden "Buffalo" Jones rigged a noose hidden in a pile of food. He would catch a bear, use a block, and tackle to hoist the animal backwards over a tree limb until just its front paws were on the ground. Then he beat it with willow branches.
Jones wrote that this "appeared to break their spirit. They remember their punishment all their lives and teach their offspring to beware, being sure that every man's hand contains a willow switch and a rope." By 1905 Jones had been ordered to stop this.
Bears raided the various hotels' dairies. Gunther writes that the bears were so bold as to steal full milk pails out of the hands of milkers.
Murie comments in 1943 that the bears easily got used to tourists – and the tourists got used to the bears. That complicated behavior modification of both sides. Some 70 years ago, he said the park needed bear-proof trash cans.
By the 1980s YNP used the "Bear Thumper Gun." It was a 32 mm gun shooting 3-inch plastic water bottles filled with 30cc of water. Painful but didn't kill the bear.
At the same time, a PA system blared the calls of California quail. The theory was that eventually the park could play just the quail calls to elicit a Pavlovian fear response, and the bears would flee. Since the thumper gun was only accurate to about 25 yards, Gunther writes that the bears would see a ranger with a gun and move just out of range. YNP stopped using them in the 1990s.
Gunther said that they're now an antique exhibit at the park's Heritage and Research Center Museum in Gardiner.