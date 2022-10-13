BOZEMAN – The eighth annual Montana State University Snow and Avalanche Workshop scheduled for Wednesday, Oct. 26, will feature a keynote speech by the Colorado rescuer who attempted to save an MSU student who died in an avalanche in January 2012.

In addition to safety information, the collaborative educational event in SUB Ballroom A will include prize drawings, merchandise displayed by industry vendors and snow science research presentations. Attendees can visit with area avalanche educators and industry representatives from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m., and the program will be held from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. The workshop also will be livestreamed at https://youtu.be/OAPoA_w8RUs. The event is free and open to the public.

