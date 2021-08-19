Myron Dean Evenson passed away peacefully on June 13, 2021, in Ennis, Mont., after a courageous battle with cancer. He was born to Arthur J. Evenson and Jane Francis Hurley on Sept. 26, 1947, in Akeley, Minn.
He was raised in the Gallatin Valley. He worked for Bozeman Coca-Cola and other jobs growing up. One of his favorite memories was meeting Charlie Pride and hearing him play. He attended Belgrade High School and was a member of the class of 1966. He left his senior year early, earned his GED, and enlisted in the U.S. Army. Myron served his country from 1967 to 1969 during the Vietnam War. He served in Vietnam for 1½ years before returning to the United States.
Myron met and married Karen Jodrey and they were married in March of 1970. They moved to Three Forks where he began working for Ideal Cement Company (currently Holcim). They welcomed their son Michael in 1970 and Andrew in 1972. They raised their sons in Trident before moving to the current home in Three Forks in 1982. In 1983, they were blessed with their son, Brian. Myron took pride in raising his sons. They spent time camping, fishing, hunting, and hiking to mountain lakes. He coached their Little League team, the A&W Root Bears, for several years in the 1980s. Myron loved his cars and could often be seen out driving a new one or washing it in the driveway. He never missed an opportunity to make an extra buck and never passed on a good deal at the store. Many of these opportunities ended up in a “Myron story” that his sons passed along to their friends.
Myron retired from Holcim in July of 2013. He was well-known at the cement plant and worked many hours there. He became friends of many of the drivers particularly the Dick Irvin and Prince drivers. Many of his years at Holcim were spent in the bulk station loading rail cars and trucks, giving him plenty of time to share stories with the drivers.
Shortly after his retirement, Myron began to show signs of kidney/bladder cancer. Over the past several years the cancer spread, ultimately leaving him in a wheelchair and unable to get around as easily. He fought the battle against cancer and he was confident in the end that by a miracle he would beat it. In the end, he was another casualty of the Vietnam War, as for the last two years he had fought to be recognized as his cancer being caused by exposure to Agent Orange. He passed away without ever receiving acknowledgement of the cause of his cancer.
Myron was preceded in death by his son Michael, his wife Karen, from whom he was separated from at the time of her death, his parents, sister Kay Mayfield, brother Julius, and other beloved family members. He is survived by his son Dr. Andrew (Mary) Evenson of Coeur d’Alene, Brian Evenson of Three Forks, granddaughter Breanna Maloney, and great-grandson Phoenix. He is also survived by his sister Agnes Walczak, brother Arthur (Barb) Evenson, sister Carol Jones, and many nieces and nephews. He also leaves behind longtime friends Dennis Marlow, Ken Schmidt, and many others.
The family would like to thank the Cancer Center at Bozeman Health, the VA Healthcare, and Madison Valley Manor for their compassionate care of Myron over the last several years.
Cremation has taken place. Graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Three Forks on Saturday, Sept. 25, at 10 a.m. Fr. Eric Gilbaugh will be presiding, with military honors to follow. Donations in memory of Myron Evenson can be made to the Railroad and Trident Heritage Center, PO Box 116, Three Forks, MT 59752 or a charity of your choice.