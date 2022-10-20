While he was just a child at the time, Lee Potts will never forget that January day nearly 20 years ago that devastated the Churchill community.
A popular teacher was killed along with three high school students in a driver’s ed car on Amsterdam Road. The driver lost control on an icy road following a snowstorm and the vehicle was struck by a semitrailer — all four were killed on impact.
It was a tragic accident as teacher Bob Selles and students Eric Eekhoff, 14, Matthew Lucht, 14, and Alex VanEgmond, 15, perished. Selles was a popular teacher, cross country and track coach at Manhattan Christian Schools, while the boys were all members of the freshman basketball team.
“I was just in kindergarten at that time this happened, but I still remember what a huge deal it was to be in a small town with like 800 people at the time and then have four people die. One who was a husband and a dad, and then three kids that were like 15 years old,” said Potts. “It was kind of like 911 for our town, you know. It was something that everybody who could remember at the time can remember the day and when they heard the news and stuff like that.”
The tragedy has always stuck with Potts and a couple of years ago, while he was a junior in the film program at Montana State University, he came up with an idea. Potts wanted to recognize the four in a documentary not for the day they died, but for who they were in life.
Potts pitched the idea to his professors emphasizing that their lives were not defined by the accident.
“At the time I was too little to know any of these people. For me, and I think for a lot of kids my age, that accident kind of became these guys’ legacy. It became something that the only thing we knew about any of them was that they died in this car accident,” said Potts. “So when I pitched this idea to my professors at MSU, I told them that a big part of why I wanted to make this documentary was to show who they were and what their lives were about, and who they were as people outside of the accident.”
Potts wasn’t expecting the project to be “green lit”, but his professors gave approval to move forward shortly before Covid wreaked havoc. While the world shut down, Potts moved forward with the documentary and began to interview family and friends of the victims, and then spent more than a year editing the footage in his spare time.
“I showed it to my professor who taught us TV production, and he actually works at Montana PBS,” said Potts. “So he was like, ‘I’m always looking for student projects to show potentially on the network, and I’d love to show this one if we can.’ So we worked for a while getting it cut down to a length that was acceptable.”
The documentary, which is titled “1/23/03”, will have a run time of about 28 minutes and will potentially air on Montana PBS sometime in late January, Potts said. The families of the victims have already seen a rough cut of the documentary, but Montana PBS will air the final cut.
Potts was so concerned about pitching the project to his professors that he hadn’t considered what would follow — interviewing the families.
“It didn’t really dawn on me until after I got it green lit that I was going to have to then go out and ask parents and siblings and spouses of people who had passed away if they’d be willing to talk about the worst day of their life on camera to me,” he said. “Some of these people I know through church and family and stuff like that, but most of them I was not real familiar with, and it was like oh my gosh, they’re going to have to talk to a total stranger about this.”
Most of the families declined to talk on camera, Potts said. But Selles’ wife did agree to an interview as did the twin brother of one of the boys. Potts also reached out to teachers, coaches and friends to gather more information.
“It was tough,” he said. “There was some heavy stuff that they talked about during these interviews, but for me it was really kind of a special experience getting to hear about these people and kind of learning some stuff along the way about life and things like that.”
The families were emailed a link to view the documentary about a year ago, and Potts said he has not received any negative feedback.
Potts, 26, currently works for a local engineering company and shoots wedding videos on the side. But, he still hopes to become a filmmaker.
“It’s something that I hope to pursue and make my career,” he said. “Just right now it’s not a fulltime gig.”