The new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives passed an abortion bill Wednesday aimed late-term pregnancy terminations where the baby is “born alive”.

The bill passed 220 to 210 with Republicans in support and all but two but two Democrats in opposition. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, voted in favor of the abortion bill while U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzales, D-Texas, voted present.

Tags