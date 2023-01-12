The new Republican majority in the U.S. House of Representatives passed an abortion bill Wednesday aimed late-term pregnancy terminations where the baby is “born alive”.
The bill passed 220 to 210 with Republicans in support and all but two but two Democrats in opposition. U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, voted in favor of the abortion bill while U.S. Rep. Vicente Gonzales, D-Texas, voted present.
Republicans and anti-abortion rights advocates say the Born-Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act is about requiring medical care for babies who are “born alive” during abortions. The bill would require the baby receive medical attention and would penalized abortion doctors and clinics who do not provide care.
“This bill is simple. If any abortion is botched and the baby is born alive that baby cannot be left for dead but received medical care like any live human being,” said U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colorado, in a video statement.
210 House Democrats just voted to deny born, living babies medical care. pic.twitter.com/QJxmeEygVn— Rep. Lauren Boebert (@RepBoebert) January 11, 2023
Democrats — including Vice President Kamala Harris — disagree.
“House Republicans passed an extreme bill today that will further jeopardize the right to reproductive health care in our country. This is yet another attempt by Republican legislators to control women's bodies,’ Harris said in a social media statement.
Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries, D-New York, joined others in his caucus in contending the GOP bill, along with a resolution condemning attacks against anti-abortion groups and crisis pregnancy centers, as part of a wider effort to ban abortion nationwide.
“We will always defend a woman’s freedom to make her own reproductive healthcare decisions,” Jeffries said in a statement.
Abortion was a key issue driving Democratic voters in the midterm elections and the hot-button cultural issue continue to dominate court fights over potential restrictions after Roe. Both political camps also rely on the abortion issue as a key fundraising driver.
To the Republicans pushing misleading anti-abortion bills on the House floor: we see right through you.Your policies & rhetoric are putting *actual* abortion clinics & patients at risk.Miss me with your lies and misinformation. pic.twitter.com/gzVLuckBqB— Congresswoman Ayanna Pressley (@RepPressley) January 11, 2023
Republicans, in turn, faulted Democrats for opposing the bill.
“Today, the House voted to ensure that babies born alive after an abortion attempt are provided with medical care & basic human dignity,” said U.S. Rep. Matt Rosendale, R-Montana. “It is heartbreaking that 210 Democrats voted to allow babies to die when they could be given a chance at life instead.”
Boebert also faulted Democratic opposition. “This is sick. This is radical,” she said.
The House GOP’s anti-abortion push is not likely to pass the Democratic-controlled U.S. Senate nor would it avoid President Joe Biden’s veto pen.
The measure comes after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned the 1973 Roe v. Wade decision sending abortion rights back to the states. More than two dozen more conservative states are poised to restrict abortions will progressive states — such as Oregon, California, New York and Maryland — are expanding access or codifying Roe and abortion rights.
“Oregon law allows abortion without restriction, but a vast majority of Americans support rational protections – and that certainly applies to infants who survive abortion attempts,” said U.S. Rep. Lori Chavez-DeRemer, R-Oregon, a freshman elected in November.
Make no mistake: any time Republicans have power, they use it to strip people of their bodily autonomy. They want a national abortion ban, and these are the steps they are taking to make it a reality. pic.twitter.com/BAdro0J723— Rep. Nadler (@RepJerryNadler) January 11, 2023
I was honored to preside over the House today as we PASSED The Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act AND the sense of Congress condemning the recent attacks on pro-life facilities, groups, and churches. Republicans will always stand to protect America's pro-life values. pic.twitter.com/21Vsio2QwY— Rep. Michelle Fischbach (@RepFischbach) January 11, 2023