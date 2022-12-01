If you’re looking for a group that has more to do with keeping day-to-day life running smooth in this valley — and that almost no one has heard of — you’re looking for the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators.
The Gallatin Valley has more than 2,000 miles of irrigation canals, covering the entire valley floor. The bulk of those canals were built between 1864-1910, Montana’s homesteading hey day.
And if you’re looking for unsung heroes — here they are.
AGAI has a motto: “Gallatin Irrigators Keep the River Wet and the Valley Green.”
“Our mission statement is that it’s the mission of AGAI is to be the guardian of the Gallatin River system, through protection of historically decreed water rights,” Susan Duncan, AGAI Secretary told the Belgrade News this week.
The Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators is holding its annual meeting, “Facing Our Challenges” Dec. 14 at 6:30 p.m. in the Manhattan Stockman Bank. Snacks and coffee at 6:30; meeting at 7 p.m. Agenda items include:
• Water Court Judge Russ McElyea and District Court Judge Peter Ohman, with “Updates and comments” about what their respective courts are doing regarding water issues;
• And Anna Parkenham Stevenson, DNRC Water Division Administrator. She will discuss various legislative actions, including the Transition Bill draft bill, and New Appropriations and Change Bill.
Close to home, Manhattan has two canals “dug with immigrant Dutch labor around 1891,” Duncan added, for the Manhattan Malting Co., the Highline and Lowline Canals 35 and 37 miles long. Since they were dug for New York businessmen, they have actual, corporate paperwork for the ditches.
Some 35 of 37 ditch companies in the valley belong to AGAI, she said.
“These ditches were done by collections of farmers getting water to their fields. You dig a ditch and get water to your fields. You’ve got a loose association of irrigators trying to get water to their property,” Duncan said.
It’s complicated, and sometimes messy.
“Each ditch has its own people, its own organization, and that makes it difficult,” Duncan continued. “People have a water right, you need a ditch to deliver the water to your property. Many of these ditch companies are not well organized and it’s pure chaos.”
The West Gallatin itself has 37 ditches. In other words, any ditch running through your property is connected to and a part of the overall system in the entire valley.
AGAI’s mission statement is simple, but far reaching in its simplicity: “The mission of AGAI is to be the guardian of the Gallatin River system, through protection of historically decreed water rights,” said Duncan.
“For a lot of people that goes over their heads. For example: There are 37 headgates between Logan and Gallatin Gateway, north of the Canyon,” just one example of how complicated the valley’s ditch and water delivery system is. “In 1973, the Montana Constitution codified the process of defining water rights in use prior to 1973. The Water Use Act of 1973 defined the process to change those water rights as well as acquire new future water rights.
“That meant that state water rights had to be re-filed all over again, by 1982, and that’s what we’re still doing and dealing with,” Duncan said. “And most of these don’t have paperwork (filed) in the courthouse. They were done by groups of individuals, before paperwork.”
She continued: “On some of these ditches, the organization happened prior to the ditches. They decided to form a company, had a bunch of water rights that were owned by the ditch company and they sold shares of those water rights to build the ditch. If you’re on a ditch, you’ll be assessed a fee to pay (for the upkeep) and to pay for the number of inches supposed to be for you. The ditch company owns the water right.”
It gets complicated for developers, too, because they might have no idea who to talk to. Farmers and ditch companies all have horror stories of newcomers moving here and filling in a ditch or blocking access to a ditch, or rerouting the water to their own use. (All huge no-nos.)
“That’s part of why AGAI was formed,” Duncan explained. “You have all these hodge-podge of these ditch companies, you need a way for irrigators to speak with one voice regarding what they care about. There has to be someone to talk to regarding the needs of the irrigators and the structure that supports that. This is what we need and what we want. The Montana Stockgrowers, the Farm Bureau — they may require legal action. The idea was we have to have an organization to amass the funds to take legal action.”
Everything in Montana depends on water. Everything. So the question then becomes, “what is a water right?” All water in Montana belongs to the State of Montana, for the beneficial use of its residents. In order to legally use water, you have to have a water right.
And, water is both based on and limited to the actual use of the water. Even then, a water right doesn’t mean you actually own the water — it just creates a property interest in the right to use a quantity of water.
Historically, the construction of the “water delivery system” was pretty piecemeal until 1902, when the U.S. bureau of Reclamation came along. AGAI represents ditch owners who own most of the oldest water rights in the state, pre-dating 1910.
“There’s an increased demand for water; that’s why we’re here,” said Duncan. “The Gallain Valley is blowing up in terms of development. We’ve been in operation for 18 years and the average person doesn’t know who we are.”
Pre-dating AGAI, there was another group, “that was more focused on trying to stop development,” Duncan added. “AGAI is focused on the legislative side.”
AGAI has its own lobbyist, Krista Evans, from a Judith basin ranching family.
“She tracks all the water legislation for us,” said Duncan. “Everything that is favorable or unfavorable to ag irrigators.”
“Developers, realtors, planners, including the general populous,” all need to know the complexity of Gallatin Valley water, Duncan said. “We are working within a system within a system and they all interact with each other.
“The natural delivery system is a big deal — what the rivers do on their own, but we have all these miles of ditches, too.”
Both complex and elegant.
“Each ditch is a community, and a collection of communities, Duncan said. She gave an example of water taken from one side of the West Gallatin, and not getting back to the East Gallatin.
“What would that do to the well system in the Triangle? It percolates back. You have roughly 800 CFS (cubic feet a second) going west from Amsterdam southwest of Manhattan,” Duncan said.
It is, in other words, a system with a lot of moving parts, of which few but the farmer are aware.
AGAI works on “the larger issues that affect multiple issues statewide. We don’t go in and fight with the city planning department. Those ditches have to fight their own battles,” she said.
And boy are there some local battles, that mostly have gone under the radar of all but the developers involved. There’s the West River 40 subdivision, where local ditch owners have refused to OK letting developers do anything with their ditch, including shortening the legally mandated easement on each side.
“Those two ditches are highly unorganized,” Duncan observed.
One problem for the West River 40 developers has been their inability to locate all the owners of the ditch, to get the legally mandated permission to do anything with the ditch.
Currently, the Manhattan town council is dealing with a developer who simply closed off a ditch, running through his new development, despite the protesting of the ditch owners who had plenty of water law to throw at the guy. Another Belgrade developer moved a ditch when he expanded a nearby gravel pit. Except he
moved the ditch right next to the gravel pit, a problem both for quality and delivery of the water. Even developers who know they are breaking the law can make it a long, expensive journey to force their compliance.
Duncan mentioned one current legal case of 160 landowners across the state who have wells on their private property, and use those wells to water adjacent state land where they have cattle leases.
“The state is claiming co-ownership of their water rights since they’re putting water on state land,” she said. “That case is currently before the (state) supreme court.”
One last word in favor of the lowly ditch?
“If you lose the man-made system, that is what underpins the natural system. You would be drying up the valley,” Duncan concluded. “Our famers are the ones who deal with the water and the canals. And the ice jams and the headgates.”