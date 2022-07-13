Montana has not had a confirmed case of the avian flu since May 4, Montana State Veterinarian Dr. Tahnee Szymanski told the Belgrade News Wednesday.
But the disease is still impacting the upcoming county fair.
Because of the lingering possibility of infection, the Gallatin County Fairgrounds has cancelled all poultry exhibits for the July 20-24 Big Sky Country State Fair, according to Amanda Clenetson, marketing coordinator.
“It was a 4-H decision,” she said. “They decided about a month ago, and we usually have about 150 to 200 birds at the fair.
“We’ll have posters and educational displays, but no live birds this year.”
The risk of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) has decreased quite a bit, Syzmanski continued, “but not as much as we would have hoped by the middle of July.”
“We’ve still listed the restrictions (on the state Department of Livestock website), but we let the order expire in June.
“I think it’s good for the fair to do this; there’s still some activity on the national level,” Syzmanski said.
Avian flu is still a lurking threat in the states bordering Montana, she said. Nevada, Washington and Oregon – all states that share a migratory flyway with Montana – have recently reported bird flu cases.
Cases were found in Carson City, Nev.; Linn and Descutes counties in Oregon; and Jefferson, King and Kitsap counties in Washington. All cases were discovered in backyard flocks.
“Yes, we were hoping there would be less by now,” Syzmanski said. “Everybody was. But cases have definitely fallen off in the last few weeks. It’s been found in Montana in quite a wide swath,” along the migration flyway.
The MDOL restrictions banned all shows, exhibitions, swaps and public sales of poultry. The state ban ran from April 8 to June 7. The state also suggested separating domestic and wild birds, and keeping domestic flocks inside.
This bird flu strain can result in 100 percent flock mortality, according to the state’s website.
So far, the disease has been seen in 37 states, and over 40 million birds have died, according to the USDA. Nationally it has affected 186 commercial operations and 200 backyard flocks. As of July 13, Iowa had the highest infection rate, followed by Colorado, Nebraska and Pennsylvania.
Back in April, avian flu was discovered in a dead Canada goose found in Belgrade. At the same time, a snow goose in Canyon Ferry tested positive for the disease.
Weeks later, a backyard flock in Manhattan was infected. That domestic flock was kept near a creek, where the birds mingled with wild birds.
The last Montana outbreak of the avian flu was in 2015, and Montana was the 25th state to report cases of HPAI in domestic poultry in 2022.
Chickens and turkeys are quite susceptible to catching avian influenza. The worry is that waterfowl such as geese and ducks may also carry the disease without showing symptoms.
Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks says finding five or more dead waterfowl near each other is a good way to spot birds who may be infected.
National news sources report that bald eagles in 14 states so far have been reported as dying from this bird flu.
One way to slow the spread is to get rid of bird feeders, FWP advises.
To report suspected cases to the local lab in Bozeman, call (406) 577-7880 or (406) 577-7882.