...A thunderstorm will impact portions of southeastern Madison,
southeastern Beaverhead and south central Gallatin Counties through
800 PM MDT...
At 715 PM MDT, Doppler radar was tracking a thunderstorm 16 miles
west of Henrys Lake, moving east at 25 mph.
HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.
SOURCE...Radar indicated.
IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.
Reminder, lightning can strike up to 10 miles away from the storm.
Locations impacted include...
West Yellowstone, Targhee Pass, Raynolds Pass and Lakeview.
This includes the following highways...
Highway 191 between mile markers 1 and 37.
Highway 287 between mile markers 1 and 15.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.
&&
MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH
Weather Alert
...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT
FROM 6 PM THURSDAY TO 6 PM MDT FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6
inches. Winds gusting as high as 35 mph.
* WHERE...Beaverhead, Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...From 6 PM Thursday to 6 PM MDT Friday.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Snow will mostly be confined to areas above
about 5000 feet.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
&&
Montana ranchers have had at least $5 million stolen from them in a recent cattle feed scam.
A Canadian company, New Way Ag, has been advertising grain hay, and barley or wheat straw at better-than-expected prices – collecting money from Montana customers – but not delivering any product.
The state’s investigation is ongoing, and state Attorney General Austin Knudsen is warning Montanans that the scam may still be active.
Montana’s Office of Consumer Protection asks that any Montanans who made payments to New West Ag call them to assist in their investigation. Call (406) 444-4500 or toll free at (800) 481-6896.
“Montana ranchers are facing headwinds as it is, without being scammed by crooks looking to make a quick buck,” Knudsen said.
“Please report any suspected scams to our office so we can hold these criminals accountable. If it sounds too good to be true, it probably is. Now more than ever we must all keep a watchful eye out for scammers looking to take advantage of Montanans.”
According to Knudsen’s office, last year OCP fielded 945 scam complaints and saved Montanans from losing more than $1.3 million. That total includes $869,000 recovered from scammers and $465,579 in prevented loss for consumers who called asking if something was a scam.
Progressive Farmer said that New Way Ag is listed on the internet is based out of Okotoks, Alberta, and claims to be “Canada’s largest agricultural biomass production company. Its website says it works in ‘biomass markets, including the mushroom industry, livestock feedlots, ethanol biofuel, export sectors and enviromental services. The company claims to provide custom harvest and a fertilizer return program. No contact information is provided on the site, and the senior operations manage is listed on LinkedIn as simply ‘Scott P’ with no last name or way to reach him.”
Progressive Farmer is an ag magazine published out of Birmingham, Ala.
When the Belgrade News attempted to contact the New Way Ag website, we couldn’t even locate it.