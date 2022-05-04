A backyard in Manhattan that is home to a flock is the latest Montana “hotspot” of the highly contagious avian flu, according to Dr. Tahnee Szymanski, DVM, an assistant state veterinarian with the Montana Department of Livestock.
Lab results came in late last week verifying that sick birds in the flock had avian influenza A (H5N1).
“It was a small backyard flock that had multiple poultry species,” she told the Belgrade News. “And they had been in proximity to wild waterfowl.”
The Department of Livestock set up a “surveillance zone” of six miles, encompassing all of Manhattan and some of northwest Belgrade, she said.
As with brucellosis outbreaks, the DOL keeps its identifying information somewhat vague to protect the privacy of livestock owners experiencing a possible outbreak.
If you are within the “surveillance zone” and have registered your flocks with the cities of Manhattan or Belgrade, you will be contacted by DOL officials.
This Manhattanite in question had a couple of sick birds, which were tested and found to be infected with the avian flu, Szymanski said. Those lab tests were further verified by additional testing at the national Veterinary Diagnostic Lab at Iowa State University.
The state is also waiting on tests from birds in Fergus County, she said.
“MDOL is advising bird owners to report any birds that appear sick or die regardless of whether they are in the Surveillance Zone,” a press release from MDOL said. The state also advises that you avoid contact with surfaces that appear to be contaminated with bird droppings, both wild and domestic. Birds infected with the avian flu usually appear sick.
If you own outdoor birds, be sure to monitor closely for signs of illness. Report any sudden onset of illness or death of domestic birds your local veterinarian or the Department of Livestock at (406) 444-2976; and dead or sick wild birds to Gallatin County FWP Office at (406) 585-9010; or the state FWP Wildlife Veterinarian (406) 577-7880.