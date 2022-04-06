Belgrade’s own Montana Gluten Free Processors just won a $150,000 federal grant to add new machines, expand operations, and swap out some low-tech labor-intensive methods for the labor-saving variety.
According to a press release from Montana’s U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, the $150,000 came from the American Plan Rescue Act (APRA) funding, part of more than $7.8 million Tester secured for 30 Montana small businesses.
“Small ag businesses are the cornerstones of Montana’s communities,” he said, “and it’s critical that they have the support they need to grow and thrive.
“I’m proud to have secured these resources ... for Montana Gluten Free Processors, which will help make critical upgrades to expand and sustain their operations in Gallatin County for years to come.’
The grant will allow this facility to buy a second “color sorter,’ a machine that sorts “good” oats from “damaged, bad kernels;” an oven; and metal detectors.
“A majority of the plants in this country have color sorters,” partner Gary Iverson told the Belgrade News this week.
A color sorter uses photoelectric detection technology to automatically sort good kernels from bad.
The grant will also allow the purchase of an oven that toasts and “heat-processes” the oats, he added. The one they are buying is about 8’ x 25’ and will give the plant a “continuous flow” of toasted grain.
“This will take out the labor component,” he explained. “Now, we have to manually put the grain on a bakery pan.”
The third part of the grant will be used to buy metal detectors. Metal contaminants can lead to recalls; the metal detector is another step for quality control and reputation protection.
Iverson said he should experience no supply chain problems obtaining this equipment.
“The color sorter is already ordered and should be installed in a month,” he continued. “We’re looking at ovens, trying to get something used.”
“It’s all interesting technology. It’s been around for about 40 years, and it just keeps getting better and better.”
In Montana, the oat crops have ebbed and flowed. A century ago, when farming was done with horse teams, every farm grew its own oat acreage to feed its own teams. Over the decades, tractors took over, and oats took a backseat to wheat and barley.
“From 1980 to 2000, not many oats grown in the Gallatin Valley,” Iverson continued. “There haven’t been many oats grown for years. Now, oats are coming back.”
This plant’s goal is to have 50,000 acres of oats under contract, something Iverson thinks it may be able to do in the next three years.
“COVID messed us up,” he explained, and put them a few years behind their own schedule.
Not only are oats different from wheat – no gluten – but this Belgrade business is different from your run-of-the-mill oat. Montana Gluten Free only buys from contracted acreage, nothing on the open market, and acreage that is guaranteed to have had no wheat growing in it for at least four years and no glyphosate used at any time.
There’s quite a market for what the company is selling, Iverson concluded.
“Oats are a huge market. Oats are becoming one of the fastest growing cereal grains. Lots of flavor. The highest in protein and the lowest in glycemic factor (blood sugars). Good for diabetics.”
“This grant will help us streamline our operation,” he added, and “allow us to pick up a couple more pieces of equipment.”
Tester helped negotiate ARPA, which funded this grant. He was the only member of Montana’s Congressional delegation who supported the legislation.