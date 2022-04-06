Montana’s 92nd Annual state FFA Convention closed out last weekend on the MSU campus in Bozeman. Some 1,350 members and guests attended four days of events and workshops.
Belgrade High School FFA’s best showing in competition was in Forestry, with Joey Terselle (1), Alex Tatarka (2), and Lance Vranish (10) helping Belgrade to a second-place team ranking.
Belgrade also took fifth place in team ranking for Farm Business Management. Belgrade’s Kyleigh Render placed 10th in Employment Skills, and Fiona Collins took sixth in Food Skills, with the Belgrade team taking third in that category.
The National FFA Convention is this fall in Indianapolis.
One of the hits of the conference was the “meat wagon.”
Montana ranchers have long complained about the lack of competition in the meat-packing industry.
So, when the Montana Farmers Union heard that Missoula students could use a portable meat processing van, they got busy and donated one to School House Meats. It’s a state-inspected meat processing plant run through the Missoula school system ag education program.
MFU president Walt Schweitzer was on hand last week at the annual state FFA convention here in Bozeman, showing off both the “meat van” and his cooking skills. He took a hand at grilling (and eating) demonstrations at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds last Thursday.
“We need to get more local food back in our school systems. During the COVID pandemic we saw a broken food supply chain, and we cannot risk healthy food for our kids on corporate monopolies’ manipulation,” Schweitzer said.
He added the idea to donate the van came when they learned that the program was using coolers to deliver meat around the state.
“It was just an amazing gift to get, and so useful too,” said Tom Andres, who is an ag education teacher at MCPS and director of the meat processing plant.
School House Meats can butcher donated beef and deliver it to schools to use in their meal programs.
Because the van can control the temperature of the meat as long as it is running or plugged in, the program can now expand to farther away schools by ensuring the meat remains cool enough during transport to maintain its state inspected status, Andres said.
The van holds about 2,000 pounds of meat – or five steers – meaning School House meat can use the van as onsite freezer space.
Already, Andres has plans to use the van with the program’s cooking equipment to expand their catering.
“I’m so grateful that there are people out there who are willing to support us and to support agriculture,” Andres said.
MCPS does a great job providing hands-on ag education, including through School House Meats, Schweitzer said.
“It’s teaching kids how to feed themselves,” he said, adding that’s something MFU wholeheartedly supports.