It strikes fear in the heart of a cattle rancher – brucellosis.
When a Gallatin County animal tested positive for brucellosis in January, its herd was immediately quarantined and the animal put down.
That positive brucellosis test was made public Tuesday, when the state veterinarian Marty Zaluski said the animal tested positive during regular testing. The state doesn’t identify the type of animal (bison or domestic cattle) to protect the privacy of the ranch. This positive test was in a female, Zaluski said.
Zaluski said that since 2016, Montana has had three cattle and two bison test positive. That year was also the last time Gallatin County had a positive brucellosis test.
“It’s not common, but it sure comes up once in a while,” Roger Brownson told the Belgrade News on Wednesday.
For 32 years Brownson was the MSU Extension State Beef Cattle Specialist in Bozeman.
“This will tie up their cattle and their ability to sell anything. It’s quite an economic burden on a ranch,” he said. “It’s so economically negative for anyone who gets a herd quarantined.”
Gallatin County is Ground Zero for brucellosis, with the Greater Yellowstone Region the nation’s last known source of brucellosis.
The disease is spread through contact with the afterbirth of an infected animal. The reality is that bison get it; elk get it; cattle get it; and sometimes humans get it.
“It’s called ‘ungulate fever’ in humans,” Brownson said, “and it’s a lifetime thing. When you have it, you can’t get rid of it.”
“Gallatin County has lots of difficulties because it borders Yellowstone National Park and Madison County. It’s stricter here (the state regulation of animals) than the parts of the state without that. There’s lots of difficulties near Gardiner, with the buffalo up with the cattle.”
It’s not as bad as it used to be, he continued. “The state has done a lot to cut out brucellosis over the years.”
This county is part of Montana’s “Designated Surveillance Area,” a multi-county area where the disease is tightly monitored and isolated occurrences are tolerated.
A few decades ago, shippers receiving cattle from counties bordering YNP would object to receiving non-vaccinated cattle and a clean bill of health. All that is now standard procedure.
According to the Billings Gazette, in the last fiscal year more than 94,000 brucellosis tests were done on Montana livestock, mostly in the counties around the park. This area has 445 herds totaling 120,000 animals, according to the state Department of Livestock. The annual cost of testing is $973,000.
Before the DSA was created, with its stringent testing and monitoring, Montana cattle were vulnerable to shipment bans out of state related to brucellosis.
The infected animal in this week’s news had a negative test in 2021, according to the DOL, but tested as a “reactor” during a voluntary herd test in January. Tissue samples were sent to the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa, and the infection was confirmed. The state quarantined the herd.
Brucellosis is a bacterial disease that can infect humans, cattle, bison and elk. It can result in abortion or the birth of weak calves. Past cases of brucellosis in cattle were a result of transmission from infected wild elk, according to the DOL press release.
The source of infection in this Gallatin County case has yet to be determined. Affected livestock in the DSA must be quarantined until a whole-herd test is conducted, usually around calving time.
This is the 12th affected herd since the DSA was created in 2010. DOL also announced an affected herd in Madison County in January.
“It is so economically negative for any rancher who gets a herd quarantined,” concluded Brownson. “He’ll be quarantined until he gets his herd cleared. The restrictions are not as severe as they used to be. It’s easier to handle now.
“Ask the state about timing. When will they test the rest of the herd? So he can get cleared? The state has all of the answers.”
The Belgrade News called the DOL and attempted to ask Dr. Marty Zaluski just those questions. He was out of the office, so we don’t know.