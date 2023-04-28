As pioneers migrated west, settlers began to miss the trees that once coated the lands of the east. One man in particular, a Nebraska newspaper editor and resident of Nebraska City, Nebraska, named Julius Sterling Morton missed his community of trees.

He moved to Nebraska with his wife Caroline Morton in 1854, a decade before Nebraska was considered a state. Together they bought 160 acres of land in Nebraska City and began planting various trees, shrubs, and grasses to cover their barren plain.

