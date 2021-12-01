It's the perfect trade export marriage: Montana, India, and dried peas.
Montana is the No. 1 grower of U.S. peas; India is the No. 1 market in the world for peas. And Belgrade resident and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines just returned from a trade mission to India.
Where they talked about peas. A lot.
"India is the leading consumer (of peas) in the world. And Montana is No. 1 in the nation," Daines said. “That's why I went to India. India and the U.S. share common values – we’re both free, democratic countries. There are important, strategic reasons to have stronger trade.
"Bangalore is India's Silicon Valley. India reminds me of China in the 1980s."
The talk is of "pulse crops," a Latin word that means "thick soup," as in split pea soup. When growers talk of pulse crops, they're lumping together peas, lentils and chickpeas, all of which are successfully grown in Montana.
Daines met with Indian top trade official, Minister of Commerce and Industry Piyush Goyal. They talked about the bugaboo of import tariffs so Montana farmers can more readily access that large market.
He also visited with leaders and students from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi and toured their labs. He talked about the need for collaboration between American and Indian tech and innovation sectors to counter China's influence.
It's the same old story – India has more of a hunger for pulse crops than its own farmers can fill, but the country still wants to protect its own growers financially. Import tariffs range from 22 to 77 percent, Daines said.
"And yes, they want to protect their own growers. But, they have a lot of mouths to feed and we want to increase our pulse crop exports,” he said.
Daines also has taken up the baton for increasing beef imports to China, a cause on which retired U.S. Sen. Max Baucus (another Belgrade resident) spent decades.
Earlier this year, Daines hand-carried Montana steaks to the premier of China; before that, he hosted Chinese officials in his Springhill home.
India, with a 2021 population of 1.4 billion, "is set to overtake China in the next few years," Daines continued. China currently has a population of 1.45 billion.
With India home to billions of Hindu vegetarians, Indian officials were gifted with packages of gourmet dried lentils from Farver Farms in Scobey.
"I made the case to India that the first to suffer in a trade war are the farmers, and they are the easiest (population) to go after,” Daines said. “We have to fight for our farmers."
Trade negotiations are tricky, he told the Belgrade News. Negotiations are never about just one commodity but end up being "multi-faceted and dealing with multiple commodities."
Daines' trip took place just ahead of the Nov. 23 U.S. India Trade Policy Forum, held in New Delhi. Daines started his cheerleading weeks ahead of time, pushing for Montana ag interests to be front and center at the New Delhi forum.
Pulse crops are a win-win for Montana farmers. For more than a decade, it has been common for Treasure State growers to add a pea crop to their wheat and barley rotation. Simply put, peas pull nitrogen from the air and "self fertilize" the soil, adding about a 10 percent production bump to the next year's wheat crop.
"If you've got $9 or $10 wheat, with 50 bushels to the acre, that 10 percent bump is substantial," said Jack Riesselman, MSU plant science professor emeritus. "It's just incredible what it does (a pea crop rotation) to the soil condition. It has tremendous potential. It's a win-win for the wheat, and a win-win for the crop price.
"Over the past several years, Montana has been leading the nation in pulse crops. We're exporting a fair amount of chickpeas. It's a HUGE market.”
Riesselman added that the pea market took a hit a few years ago, with unproven rumors linking pea powder added to dog food as protein with a small number of incidents of heart disease in dogs.
As for negotiations and arguments over India's import tariffs up to 77 percent?
"Hunger drives imports," Riesselman stated. "Need will trump tariffs anytime."
MSU has "an exceptional pulse breeding program," he concluded. "They are always looking at pea breeding programs, always looking at pea lines, for food (human) and feed (animal)." One use for this Montana product that many people might not be aware of, Riesselman said, is that pea protein is added to sports drinks.
"MSU researchers look for amino acid traits for specific amino lines. Different pea varieties ... how they last and (eventually) degrade into a pulse.”