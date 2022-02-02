Belgrade resident and U.S. Sen. Steve Daines told the Belgrade News this week he has requested an extra $1 million dollars from Congress for Montana State University ag research on pulse crops.
Congress has been budgeting $24 million in its farm bills for research; Daines has asked for an extra $1 million, all to go to the MSU Bozeman campus for pea research.
Daines met Tuesday via Zoom with Montana members of the American Pulse Association and the U.S. Dry Pea & Lentil Council. Froid farmer Kim Murray is chairman of the APA.
That wasn’t the only issue on everyone’s minds, Daines said.
COVID-related national supply chain problems have reached even into Montana grain bins, he said.
“They’ve having problems with the upcoming crop,” he explained. “Last year’s crop they’re still sitting on, can’t get it shipped.
“Major shipping hub Seattle – they can’t get their peas shipped out. Containers aren’t unloaded; there aren’t drivers to get the crop to Seattle.”
Montana’s shipping problems have been in the local news recently, with the trucker strike causing a bottleneck on the Canadian border. In the last week, some semi drivers have deliberately blockaded the Canadian border; others have been slow to get cleared through customs, due to the Canadian requirement that everyone coming into Canada be vaccinated for COVID-19.
“The vaccination requirement is part of this, sure,” Daines continued. “We need to keep the border open with Canada. Everything in the supply chain is disrupted. And that’s their greatest concern.
“There’s a workforce shortage. And the vax mandates. Truckers backed up for 24 hours. It’s a head-scratcher. I think (the Canadian government) needs to allow (truckers) with natural immunity (people who have already had COVID), instead of solely allowing only vaccinated drivers over the border.”
Back to the pulse crop issue itself: Daines is focused on breaking through tariff barriers with India, something he admits will “take years.”
Montana is the nation’s No. 1 pulse crop grower, and India is the world’s No. 1 market for said crop. It’s a trade marriage made in heaven, Daines said.
A few years ago, the U.S. put a tariff on Indian steel, so India retaliated with a tariff on U.S. ag products. Any current, substantial trade deal with India will require dealing with all the peripheral issues of tariffs on other goods.
Negotiations always end up being “multi-faceted and dealing with multiple commodities,” Daines said at the time.
“India has 1.3 billion mouths to feed. It’s the largest market for us in the world. They’re vegetarians; they need protein. It’s a good market, and it’s the key market for Montana growers.”
Daines made a trade mission to India in November 2021. He met with India’s national commerce folks – specifically over the bugaboo of import tariffs – so Montana farmers can more readily access that large market.
He toured Indian ag lab facilities and talked about the need for collaboration between the countries to counter China’s influence.
“Yes, they want to protect their own growers,” he said. “But they have a lot of mouths to feed, and we want to increase our pulse crop exports.”
In the next few years, India’s population is set to overtake China as the world’s largest.
“I made the case to India that the first to suffer in a trade war are the farmers, and they are the easiest (population) to go after,” Daines said.