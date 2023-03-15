Daines

U.S. Sen Steve Daines, R-Montana, thosted a roundtable discussion with Montana agriculture and forestry leaders at the Montana State University (MSU) Post Farm to discuss priorities for the upcoming farm bill.

 Office of U.S. Sen. Steve Daines

Belgrade’s own U.S. Senator Steve Daines met March 10 with a roundtable of local academic and farm leaders to talk local priorities surrounding the upcoming federal farm bill.

Part of that, he told the Belgrade News, was witnessing “the exciting work Montana State University is doing to support ag innovation and teach the next generation of Montana ag leaders.”

