U.S. Sen Steve Daines, R-Montana, thosted a roundtable discussion with Montana agriculture and forestry leaders at the Montana State University (MSU) Post Farm to discuss priorities for the upcoming farm bill.
Belgrade’s own U.S. Senator Steve Daines met March 10 with a roundtable of local academic and farm leaders to talk local priorities surrounding the upcoming federal farm bill.
Part of that, he told the Belgrade News, was witnessing “the exciting work Montana State University is doing to support ag innovation and teach the next generation of Montana ag leaders.”
Daines mentioned that as a “proud MSU graduate Class of 1984” he was particularly proud of the university’s breakthroughs’ in disease resistant wheat and barley varieties.
“It helps Montana farmers feed the rest of the country and the rest of the world,” the GOP senator said. “An important part of the (upcoming) farm Bill is investing in research in land grant colleges (such as MSU). We get a great return in these investments at MSU.”
Daines added that as an MSU Bobcat alumni, “My personal favorite was the ‘Bobcat variety,’ developed to have a high resistance to diseases and droughts.
“That is huge for Montana farmers that suffer great losses during extreme dry seasons and struggle to keep their crops disease-free. It was exciting to see my alma mater spearheading this important research and only showed how important it is that we invest in research today to solve tomorrow’s challenges, the senator said.
The state Wheat and Barley Board had a contest last year, letting the public help name newly-released grain varieties, including the Montana Cowgirl, Blackheard and Warcat.
Daines continued that “The Farm Bill only rolls around once every five years, so it’s important we get it right. Ag is Montana’s #1 economic driver. It’s important to me for farmers and ranchers to be at the forefront of our Farm Bill discussions so they have a direct say in what decisions are made in Washington on this legislation.”
What else did the senator take away from the local event? “How important it was that we secure crop insurance, disaster relief and research programs so our ag econony can thrive,”
The roundtable dIscussion was at the MSU Post Farm, and included farming and forestry leaders, and a tour of the Post farm with Sreekala Bajwa, vice president, dean and director of the MSU College of Agriculture.
“The USDA and farm programs must work with Montana farmers and ranchers and meeting directly with producer is key to ensure the voice of Montana ag is heard loud and clear.”
Daines, a pro-logging caveat, that he wanted the Farm Bill to “advance forest management reforms to ensure healthy forests, reduce the risk of catastrophic fires and protect Montana wood products jobs.”