Columbia Grains has decided not to rebuild its grain elevator along Belgrade’s downtown railroad tracks, the Belgrade News learned just before deadline Wednesday.
Additionally, the state fire marshal has ruled that the official cause of the fire that destroyed the elevator “will be ‘undetermined,’” said Jake Zlomie, fire marshal of the Central Valley Fire District. “Multiple hypotheses were developed, but were not able to be eliminated due to duration of the fire and damage.”
Kurt Haarmann, senior vice president for Columbia Grains in Portland, Ore., told the Belgrade News Wednesday that the property should be listed for sale within the next 30 days.
“It’s likely we’ll list it ourselves; there’s been lots of interest in the property,” he said. And yes, another grain company might build another grain elevator on the property.
“They could certainly keep the site as an elevator. It’s got rail siding. It’s flat. Great accessibility to town,” he added.
Columbia Grains is currently “putting a plan together right now for the property.
“It was the cost to rebuild, a multi-million dollar venture,” he continued. “There’s the cost of construction, the supply chain interruptions; the cost of steel.
“We are just not in the position to rebuild for this harvest. It’s a combination of forces; it was a tough decision.”
Timing became a major problem, Haarmann said, since the company couldn’t get another elevator built in time for this fall’s harvest.
Columbia Grain is still dealing with the winter and spring wheat in the other elevators on the property, he said. “We had grain in all the other silos, with damage throughout the whole complex. Inventory is ongoing.”
Haarmann said this current grain market “is the craziest I’ve ever seen. It’s dangerous; volatile. It’s going to impact everything else.”
Right at the heart of this mess is Ukraine.
“Over the last 30 or 40 years, Russia went from being a net importer of wheat to a net exporter of wheat. They became a significant competitor. Ukraine and Russia are both a significant force in the world’s wheat market – and in sunflower oil.”
In fact, upsets in the sunflower oil markets have already roiled the palm oil market.
Upsets in that market will ripple out to this country, he said, adding to the supply-side problems of trucks and container ships.
“Even if you could get a vessel to a Russian port, the receiver there would have no way to pay for that crop. And it’s all contracted already.’
As for corn (another important Ukrainian crop) you can’t get it from South America – the wrong time of year.
“When commodity grain prices are the top story in national newspapers, you know something is going on. These are significant developments, very dangerous. Business is global – and there’s no resolution any time soon.
“The Ukraiane crop didn’t get planted. Which means they’ll go through a cycle of no crop for a year. Russia will be out for a cycle, if it’s still sanctioned.”
Does Haarmann have any predictions? Care to take a guess where wheat might end up?
“Well, I tell our grain customers we are in the grain handling business; we don’t speculate in grain,” he added.
“But I wouldn’t be surprised if we see oil back up to $150 a barrel. With these supply chain disruptions, it’s all doom and gloom When markets get like this, numbers no longer relate to anything.
“I wouldn’t be surprised if grain goes up multiple dollars higher. I wouldn’t rule it out.
“It will be a rough ride until we come out the other side.”