The Belgrade News has learned that the American Farm Bureau is calling on the federal government to make public an update on its investigation into the perceived monopoly of the international meatpacking conglomerate.
U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland was asked, via letter, to provide an update on its investigation into the meatpacking industry. The Department of Justice began an investigation after excessive volatility in the live and fed cattle markets caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.
With some 87 percent of the fed cattle market controlled by just four major meatpackers, "we are concerned about the control these firms have,” AFB President Zippy Duvall wrote. “We look forward to hearing from DOJ regarding their investigation, so we can update Farm Bureau members."
The AFB wants to know "that adequate government oversight is being conducted in the nation’s cattle markets, and that the markets remain fair for businesses, farmers and American families.”
The Montana Farm Bureau, along with 26 other state Farm Bureaus, sent a April 2020 letter to then-Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue requesting his attention on two important matters: relief to cattlemen seeing increasingly volatile markets and investigating price manipulations in the cattle industry.
That letter resulted in President Donald Trump calling for the DOJ to investigate meatpacker pricing activity. Additionally, Secretary Perdue and the USDA expanded their existing investigation into pricing practices in the beef industry.
“The fact that Montana Farm Bureau is two years into asking for additional details and results of this investigation shows not enough has been done to examine our concerns,” noted MBF President Cyndi Johnson. “We’re pleased to see American Farm Bureau asking the DOJ for an update, and eagerly await the latest report.
"It’s time our cattle producers have an answer.” The Farm Bureau demanded a written update on the volatility in the live and fed cattle markets within 90 days.
Montana U.S. Sen. Jon Tester is one of a group of senators spearheading reform legislation regarding the 1921 Packers and Stockyard Act
The Packers and Stockyards Act of 1921 regulates meatpacking, livestock dealers, market agencies, live poultry dealers, and swine contractors to prohibit unfair or deceptive practices, giving undue preferences, apportioning supply, manipulating prices, or creating a monopoly.
In an earlier interview, Tester told the Belgrade News that "The problem with the 1921 Meatpackers Act is that it lacked subpoena power," and got ignored.