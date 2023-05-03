This year’s Gallatin Valley Farm Fair is next Tuesday through Thursday, May 9-11.
This May is the 17th year that local farmers Ed and Punky Brainard have invited Valley fourth graders to get some hands-on learning where their food originates — from farm to table.
The shindig has already registered 1,100 fourth graders to spend the day at the Dry Creek farm that has been in the Brainard family since 1945.
This event started in 2005, but went on hiatus for two years due to COVID. Last year was the first Farm Fair held since 2019.
“It went real good,” Ed Brainard told the Belgrade News of last year’s event. “Kids are just kids. Some teachers told us this was the first outing they’d had in as few years. Kids were pretty energetic. And we were tickled to be back.”
There was a time you didn’t need to tell Montana kids where their food came from, Brainard said. The event helps students learn first-hand about farming and food productions.
“Well, this is important, so’s these kids learn where their food comes from,” Brainard continued. “We can educate them. About water. What’s raised on the land. What they use every day. Sheep for clothing. Goats. They don’t actually realize where this stuff comes from unless they see it first hand.”
The Farm Fair, sponsored by the Gallatin Valley Agricultural Committee, has hosted over the decades thousands of Valley fourth graders. From Bozeman to Belgrade to Three Forks to Manhattan, these students will get a taste, in 15-minute classes, of 16 different aspects of farming and ranching.
The Gallatin ag effort is a joint venture of the Belgrade and Bozeman chambers of commerce.
The Brainards will cycle hundreds of fourth graders every day through a whirlwind education in where their food comes from. And why farming is important.
Along the way, the Brainards manage to painlessly sneak in some education in what might appear to be pure fun. Case in point: the ranch hayride. The draft horse-drawn hayride easily turns into a in-the-back-door lecture on soil conservation, crop rotation and irrigation.
The 16 different daily sessions run the farm gamut from ag economics, bees, soil; science, animal science, environmental management, goat husbandry, making ice cream, potatoes, dairy cows and beef cattle, draft horses and careers in agriculture.
Everybody gets a free lunch of Montana beef hamburgers on Montana wheat buns. And they get to make the ice cream for their own ice cream cones. “That is the most popular of everything they do,” laughed volunteer Patti Soares.
In 2019, the Farm Fair hosted 1,200 kids. Room for more growth? “No, we’re at our limit,” Brainard explained. “Anymore than that and we’d have to go to four days, and that’s a lot to ask of our volunteers.” The days’ sessions last from 9 a.m. to 2:15 p.m.
Some 200 volunteers make this happen. It’s not a cliche — as soon as the farm fair is over, within days the Brainards are sitting down
to plan next year’s. “It takes all year to plan,” he agreed.
The Belgrade Chamber of Commerce is looking for volunteers to help with the Fair’s set-up on Saturday May 6 at 1 p.m., followed by a BBQ,
and its tear-down Thursday, May 11 at 3 p.m. To sign up, email pattis.farmfair@gmail.com OR gvfarmfair.org.