On Monday U.S. regulators cleared the way for the sale of beef from gene-edited cattle. The Food and Drug Administration concluded the animals do not raise any safety concerns.
The FDA said beef from these cattle could reach the market in as soon as two years.
The director of the FDA’s Center for Veterinary Medicine, Dr. Steve Solomon, said there’s no reason the meat from the cattle or their offspring would need to be labeled differently.
These cattle had genes altered with the CRISPR technology to have short, slick coats that let them more easily withstand hot weather. Cattle not stressed by heat might pack on weight more easily for more efficient meat production.
Because this trait can be found naturally in other existing cattle breeds, the FDA said these cattle did not have to go through a years-long approval process.
“This opens up a completely different pathway,” Solomon said, noting that the decision could be encouraging for other biotech companies, many of which are small startups.
These cattle from Recombinetics are the third genetically altered animals given the nod for human consumption in the U.S., after pigs and salmon.
Recombinetics is known for its work to breed hornless dairy cows, work carried out in 2013, that ended up with undiscovered bacteria genomes contaminating their gene-editing revolution for dairy cows.
Recombinetics’ work on this beef breed is to make a trait for making beef production more sustainable and to improve animal welfare in warmer climes, the company said in a statement without providing more details.
Greg Jaffe, from the Center for Science in the Public Interest, said the FDA’s announcement made it clear it wasn’t exempting all gene-edited animals from the longer approval process. “They reinforce the idea that this is a case-by-case review,” he said.
He suggested the agency should be more transparent about its process so people know what is in the works. That would lead to better public acceptance and minimize any potential economic disruptions from global trade, since other countries might consider the animals genetically modified foods that need to be labeled as such, he said.
Jaydee Hanson, of the Center for Food Safety, said the agency should keep track of the animals for several generations to ensure there aren’t any unintended issues.
Alison Van Eenennaam, an animal geneticist at the University of California, Davis, said requiring all companies to go through the lengthy approval process could end the possibility of commercializing gene-edited animals in the U.S. Eenennaam has worked with Recombinetics.