The Columbia Grain property along 110 Northern Pacific Ave. in Belgrade has been sold, and a new grain elevator will not be built there, said Columbia Grain Regional Vice President Kurt Haarmann.
“We are busy right now moving our inventory off site,” he told the Belgrade News on Wednesday. “The sale is pending and should close in June.
“It will just be a commercial site; it was too cost-prohibitive to rebuild as a grain facility.”
Belgrade’s historic red grain elevator went up in flames on the morning of Feb. 4; it was a total loss. The fire was reported at 7:10 a.m. by an employee at the neighboring Rocky Mountain Supply.
“This will change the skyline of Belgrade forever,” interim Central Valley Fire Marshal Jake Zlomie told the Belgrade News late that day.
At the time of the fire, the elevator held 125,000 bushels of spring and winter wheat.
It was a historical and sentimental loss for area residents in the local farming and ranching community.
“It was iconic in the town. It’s disappointing. Shocking,” admitted Haarmann.
In February, Haarmann told the paper that Columbia Grains was working on a demolition plan for the fire-ravaged elevators in Belgrade and that the company would figure out if it might rebuild.
“This was unexpected; we didn’t have a contingency plan,” said Haarmann. “The good news is that no one was on site at the time. The crew had all been out sick for a week.”
The elevator started its life circa 1912 as an elevator and stop on the Turkey Red, a spur line on the Milwaukee Road that ran north from Bozeman all the way to Springhill, Dry Creek, Accola and Menard.
The railroad quit the line in 1973, and in 1974 Dry Creek resident Wally Brownell bought and moved the elevator from the Springhill rail stop into Belgrade. He and his partners started the Independent Grain Co., which eventually was bought by Columbia Grain.
Grain elevators and railroads are built where they are needed. For farmers, it was a sad day when the Springhill elevator was no longer needed, then moved into Belgrade for its second incarnation. And now, it has burned down during a time when market forces are such that it doesn’t make financial sense to rebuild it. Ouch.
“The (grain) markets are incredibly volatile,” Haarmann said. “(The war in) Ukraine has upended the entire world market. It’s just minute-by-minute now. Prices are at a 12-year-high.”
The weather isn’t cooperating, either.
“It’s too dry in western Montana, and too wet in North Dakota,” Haarmann continued. “Wheat prices are at record highs. In corn, flirting with record highs. Soybeans, same.
“We’ve had planting delays in the U.S. Shipping problems in Ukraine on the Black Sea; they can’t even move the old crop out,” let alone plant this year’s crop.
Is there a resolution?
“It’s the most challenging year of my career,” Haarmann said. “I wouldn’t mind a couple years of ‘just normal.’”