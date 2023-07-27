...AIRPORT WEATHER WARNING...
The National Weather Service in Great Falls has issued an Airport
Weather Warning for...
Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport /BZN/
The following weather hazards are expected:
Cloud to ground lightning within 5 nm of the airport.
Until 1215 AM MDT.
LAT...LON 4576 11117 4579 11117 4579 11113 4576 11113
Farmer Juan Vargas shows samples of his heirloom corn grown on his farm in Ixtenco, Mexico, Thursday, June 15, 2023. For years, Vargas worried that these heirloom varieties — running from deep red to pale pink, from golden yellow to dark blue — passed down from his parents and grandparents would disappear. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Steam rises from a batch of freshly organic native corn tortillas at a hardware store in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Some Mexican farmers are finding a niche but increasing market among consumers seeking organic produce from small-scale growers and chefs worldwide. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
An employee makes organic native corn tortillas at a "tortilleria" in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Some Mexican farmers are finding a niche but increasing market among consumers seeking organic produce from small-scale growers and chefs worldwide. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Tourists prepare to taste tortillas made from organic native corn, at a "tortilleria" in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Some Mexican farmers are finding a niche but increasing market among consumers seeking organic produce from small-scale growers and chefs worldwide. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Corn kernels are nixtamalized at a "tortilleria" that only sells tortillas made with organic native corn, in the Condesa neighborhood of Mexico City, Wednesday, May 24, 2023. Some Mexican farmers are finding a niche but increasing market among consumers seeking organic produce from small-scale growers and chefs worldwide. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Heirloom corn grown by farmer Juan Vargas sits in a pile at his farm in Ixtenco, Mexico, Thursday, June 15, 2023. The heirloom corn accounts for 20 of the 50 acres on his farm in the central state of Tlaxcala. Vargas remembers just one acre reserved for it 2010, when demand was virtually zero and prices low. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A mosaic created with colored corn kernels and seeds depicts patron saint John the Baptist, in Ixtenco, Mexico, Thursday, June 15, 2023, a town dedicated to the cultivation of organic corn. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A woman cooks native purple corn tortillas on a comal or griddle at a restaurant in Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Some Mexican farmers are finding a niche but increasing market among consumers seeking organic produce from small-scale growers and chefs worldwide. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Tortillas made with native purple corn are cooked on a comal or griddle at a restaurant in Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Some Mexican farmers are finding a niche but increasing market among consumers seeking organic produce from small-scale growers and chefs worldwide. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Women make tortillas made with native purple corn during a meeting of farmers, in Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Heirloom varieties make up far less than 1% of total domestic corn production in Mexico. But for the first time in years, some farmers are hopeful about the crop. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Yellow native corn cobs, to be used for making tortillas, are stored in a restaurant's warehouse, in Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Heirloom varieties make up far less than 1% of total domestic corn production in Mexico. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Farmer Juan Vargas shows a variety of his heirloom corn that he grew on his farm in Ixtenco, Mexico, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Fueled largely by foreign demand, the corn in its rainbow of colors has become more profitable for him than the white variety. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Farmers look at samples of heirloom corn during a seed trading in Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Some farmers in Mexico have been holding on to heirloom strains for generations. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Technicians and researchers sow native corn seeds in a freshly plowed field used as a large, open-air laboratory to study the benefits of native versus hybrid – crossbred — corn varieties, in Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. According to agronomist Gerardo Noriega, native varieties have exceptional yield and can stand 50 days of drought. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
An envelope of native corn seeds sits on a freshly plowed field used as a large, open-air laboratory to study the benefits of native versus hybrid – crossbred — corn varieties, in Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. The project is one of several efforts nationwide to promote organic agriculture among small producers. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Agronomist Gerardo Noriega, center, gives final instructions to a group of technicians and researchers on sowing native corn seeds, at a farm in Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Noriega, of Chapingo Autonomous University, uses the field as a large, open-air laboratory to study the benefits of native versus hybrid – crossbred — corn varieties. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A native corn ear sprouts on a stalk on a farm just outside of Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Across Mexico, about 60,000 tons of heirloom corn is produced annually. It's a tiny fraction of the 23 million tons of white corn grown on an industrial scale to meet domestic demand for human consumption. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A farmer weeds a corn field with a horse-drawn plow, backdropped by the Malinche volcano, in Ixtenco, Mexico, Thursday, June 15, 2023. Corn is the most fundamental ingredient of Mexican cuisine. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
A farmer holds white organic corn kernels during a seed trading in Apizaco, Mexico, Thursday, May 18, 2023. Mexicans farmers are finding a niche but increasing market among consumers seeking organic produce from small-scale growers and chefs worldwide. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
Craftswomen create a mosaic using colored corn kernels and seeds, in Ixtenco, Mexico, Thursday, June 15, 2023, a town dedicated to the cultivation of organic corn. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
The sun rises in Ixtenco, Mexico, Thursday, June 15, 2023, a town dedicated to the cultivation of organic corn. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)
IXTENCO, Mexico (AP) — On the slopes of the Malinche volcano, Juan Vargas starts the dawn routine he's had since childhood, carefully checking stalks of colorful native corn. For years, Vargas worried that these heirloom varieties — running from deep red to pale pink, from golden yellow to dark blue — passed down from his parents and grandparents would disappear. White corn long ago came to dominate the market and became the foundation of Mexicans' diet.
But now, the heirloom corn Vargas grows is in vogue. It accounts for 20 of the 50 acres on his farm in Ixtenco, in the central state of Tlaxcala. Vargas, 53, remembers just one acre reserved for it 2010, when demand was virtually zero and prices low. Fueled largely by foreign demand, the corn in its rainbow of colors has become more profitable for him than the white variety.