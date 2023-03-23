Looking for a group that has more to do with keeping day-to-day life running smoothly in the valley -- and that almost no one has heard of? You're looking for the Association of Gallatin Agricultural Irrigators (AGAI).
Water is complicated.
The Gallatin Valley has both the West and the East Gallatin rivers, and more than 2,000 miles of irrigation canals, covering the entire valley floor. The bulk of those canals were built between 1864 and 1910, during western Montana and Bozeman's homesteading heyday. (Flood irrigation's heyday in the Gallatin Valley peaked in the 1950s.)
If you're looking for unsung heroes -- here they be.
AGAI has a motto -- "Gallatin Irrigators Keep the River Wet and the Valley Green."
"Our mission statement is that (non-profit) AGAI is to be the guardian and advocate of the Gallatin River system, through protection of water rights," Susan Duncan, AGAI secretary told the Belgrade News this week. "By protecting historically-decreed water rights, we're protecting everything people love about this valley."
Duncan had a lot more to say about the world of ditches.
'Each ditch is sovereign'
And being a ditch association is also complicated
"Each ditch is sovereign; we can't make decisions for them or tell them what to do," Duncan said. "It's like herding cats: you can send 'up-teen' letters and never hear a peep back. Because all this is done with small groups or people with little or no documentation. They may not know what AGAI is, but they know their ditch and nothing else." Besides, "The ditch company only meets once a year."
When AGAI irrigators use and maintain their ditches to deliver water, Duncan continued, "We'll have a healthy local economy," for both tourists and farmers; keep farm lands as open lands for wildlife, and help with groundwater recharge for healthy streams and domestic wells.
Close to home, Manhattan has two canals "dug with immigrant Dutch labor around 1891," Duncan continued. There's a rumor she has yet to pin down, she added, that the New York-based Manhattan Malting Co. brought in Chinese laborers "who probably blew through the tunnels in the bedrock, part of Highline (Canal) comes through Spanish Creek. I've been hearing rumors to that effect.
"With the Manhattan Malting Co. here, Manhattan was very much a company tow," she said.
The Manhattan Malting Co.'s Highline and Lowline Canals, respectively 35 and 37 miles long, are an example of doing water rights the proper way -- since they were dug for New York businessmen, these ditches have actual, corporate paperwork filed on them.
AGAI has 32 member ditches. It doesn't own water rights itself, but is an association of those who do own the water rights.
"These ditches were done by collections of farmers getting water to their fields. You dig a ditch and get water to your fields. You've got a loose association of irrigators trying to get water to their property," Duncan said.
Guardians of the ditches
It's complicated. And sometimes messy. "Each ditch has its own people, its own organization, and that makes it difficult," Duncan continued. "People have a water right, you need a ditch to deliver the water to your property. Many of these ditch companies are not well organized and it's pure chaos."
The West Gallatin itself has 37 ditches. In other words, any ditch running through your property is connected to and a part of the overall system in the entire valley. That's an important point right there. Some of these ditches are 37-miles long and span the valley.
AGAI's mission statement is both simple, and far reaching in its simplicity: "The mission of AGAI is to be the guardian of the Gallatin River system, through protection of historically decreed water rights," Duncan continued.
"For a lot of people that goes over their heads. For example: There are 37 headgates between Logan and Gallatin Gateway, north of the Canyon," just one example of how complicated the valley's ditch and water delivery system is. "In 1973, the Montana Constitution codified the process of defining water rights in use prior to 1973. The Water Use Act of 1973 defined the process to change those water rights as well as acquire new future water rights.
"That meant that state water rights had to be refiled all over again, by 1982, and that's what we're still doing and dealing with," Duncan said. Final adjudication hasn't yet happened, even though it's 2023. "It (the Water Court might get around to the valley in the next year or two," Duncan said. "It's still in the process And most of these don't have paperwork. They were done by groups of individuals, before paperwork."
She continued that "On some of these ditches, the organization happened prior to the ditches. They decided to form a company, had a bunch of water rights that were owned by the ditch company and they sold shares of those water rights to build the ditch. If you're on a ditch, you'll be assessed a fee to pay (for the upkeep) and to pay for the number of inches supposed to be (allotted) for you. The ditch company owns the water right."
"None of this has very good paperwork on it in the courthouse; it's almost impossible to find anything in the courthouse. You're lucky to find an easement for a headgate," Duncan said.
It gets complicated for developers, too, because they might have no idea who to talk to — about ditches.
"I'm not surprised," Duncan added. "The construction of the water delivery system in the valley was piecemeal. Each ditch was developed separately. Each is self-governing, with its own community of water rights holders. It was done over a hundred years ago. The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation wasn't founded until 1902. Out-of-state developers come here, expect an office, centralized records, and detailed maps" just like in the big city, "and there isn't one.:
Duncan recounted that she has had to meet with various municipalities to acknowledge "our ditches as existing infrastructure on the Triangle Plan and County Growth maps," which they did. "I insisted that the City of Bozeman Sensitive Lands Project include irrigation infrastructure.
How many ditch associations are there in the Gallatin Valley? Who knows. She says there are 37 named ditches coming off the West Gallatin River between the mouth of the Gallatin Canyon and Logan, and only 25 belong to AGAI.
"That's part of why AGAI was formed," Duncan explained. "You have all these hodgepodge of these ditch companies, you need a way for irrigators to speak with one voice regarding what they care about. There has to be someone to talk to regarding the needs of the irrigators and the structure that supports that. This is what we need and what we want."
And ditches vary in length. "The ditch I use is four miles long," Duncan continued. "Some in the Bozeman-Belgrade-Four Corners area are five to 10 miles long. Highline and Lowline Canals in the area south of Manhattan are from 35 to 37 miles. And they vary in size, depending on how much water they are supposed to carry."
The idea behind AGAI was to have an organization that could amass the funds, if necessary, to take legal action to protect its ditch owners' water rights.
It's a massive, complex system, with a lot of moving parts, redistributing water all across the valley floor.
"We've got 37 ditches coming off the West Gallatin River between the mouth of the Canyon and Logan. Eighteen ditches come off the east side of the West Gallatin River and return by surface and subsurface flow to the East Gallatin,' Duncan explained. "My rough estimate is 800 cfs (cubic feet a second) diverted eastward. It supports wells in the Triangle and East Gallatin streamflow to dilute Bozeman's wastewater."
And, "19 ditches come off the west side of the river and return to the West Gallatin southwest of Manhattan. I estimate another 800 cfs going west."
Everything in Montana depends on water. Everything. So the question then becomes, "what is a water right?" All water in Montana belongs to the state of Montana, for the beneficial use of its residents. In order to legally use water, you have to have a water right.
And, water is both based on and limited to the actual use of the water. Even then, a water right doesn't mean you actually OWN the water -- it just creates a property interest in the right to use a quantity of water.
In this Valley, AGAI represents ditch owners who hold most of the oldest water rights in the state, pre-dating 1910. And most of those senior rights belong to agricultural users. "AGAI doesn't not represent every water right holder, or every ditch company," she said.
"So I have no idea how many ditches there are, or ditch companies. Some ditch companies have only one owner, and they aren't terribly forthcoming. "We estimate there are 400 families represented by our ditch members." She mentioned one large project funded in 1937, that wasn't completed until the 1950s, due to World War II.
"There's an increased demand for water; that's why we're here. The Gallatin Valley is blowing up in terms of development. We've been in operation for 18 years and the average person doesn't know who we are," Duncan said.
System within a system
This legislative session, AGAI has its own paid lobbyist, Krista Evans, from a Judith basin ranching family. "She tracks all the water legislation for us. Everything that is favorable or unfavorable to ag irrigators,' Duncan said. She's doing a helluva job for us in Helena right now.
"The two things we do advocate for are policy needs for ag irrigators, and that's largely at the legislative level; and networking with other organizations at the state level, to defend the rights of water rights holders. That could be the Montana Stockgrowers or the ftate Farm Bureau, for example. Some of these issues cut across all levels and we'll have multiple partners for legal issues."
"Developers, realtors, planners, including the general populous," all need to know the complexity of Gallatin Valley water, Duncan said. "We are working within a system within a system and they all interact with each other. The natural delivery system is a big deal -- what the rivers do on their own, but we have all these miles of ditches, too."
Again, the system is complex. "Each ditch is a community, and a collection of communities," she continued. Duncan said the reality that water taken from one side of the West Gallatin River, does something to the entire hydraulic system, and will actually "return to the East Gallatin River as surface and sub-surface flow. You'll have roughly 800 cfs going west from Amsterdam southwest to Manhattan. We have roughly 37 ditches on both sides of the river, so 800 cfs in both directions."
A system with a lot of moving parts, of which few but the farmer are aware.
"If you lose the man-made system, that is what underpins the natural system. You would be drying up the valley," Duncan concluded. "Our famers are the ones who deal with the water and the canals. And the ice jams. And the headgates. And they also pay for 100 percent of maintenance. Taxpayers don't pay a dime, and that's why they don't know it exists."
AGAI works on "the larger issues that affect multiple issues statewide. We don't go in and fight with the city planning department. Those ditches have to fight their own battles," she said.
What if a ditch owner doesn't belong to AGAI? "We won't fight for them," Duncan said. "It's tough. It shows how complicated the whole water issue is. And boy, are there some local issues, that mostly have gone under the radar of all but the developers involved."
Duncan mentioned one current legal case, of 160 landowners across the state who have wells on their private property, using those wells to water adjacent state land where they have cattle leases. "The state is claiming co-ownership of their water rights since they're putting water on state land. That case is currently before the (state) Supreme Court."
For more information on AGAI: www.agaimt.com.