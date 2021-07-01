Some 200 Iowa Farm Bureau members came all the way to the Treasure State last Friday to tour the Manhattan seed potato and malting barley operation of Karl and June DeJonge.
The tour of the Gallatin Valley Malt Co. barley operation was just a part of what these Iowans learned about southwest Montana agriculture, said Iowa Farm Bureau staffer Jeremy Cole.
All the Iowans on the tour were local volunteers for their respective county Farm Bureaus, he added, and the trip to Montana was an "incentive prize" for their local membership work.
"It's educational as well as a trip for everyone. Iowa is all about corn and soybeans. This gives our members a chance to see something different."
Besides, someone has to grow the barley for the world's beer.
"That's right," Cole joked.
It's quite a process to go from "plant to pint," and these Iowans saw and heard about multiple snippets of the process.
Leftovers from the process go to a local cattle operation for feed; a portion of non-germinated barley is roasted and sold to a local coffeehouse.
Gallatin Valley Malt Co. has barley contracts for Coors and malting contracts from South Dakota to Billings, Ennis, Big Timber and all over the Gallatin Valley.
The family, who bought out June's brother's ownership of her Kimm family farm, has 1,200 barley acres in contract for Coors, in addition to 500 acres of seed potatoes.
DeJonge was asked if there is still room for growth.
"Absolutely. Right now I grow enough barley to supply all the breweries in Montana," DeJonge said. "When we started out, it was hard to tell where it was going. We had economic thresholds to meet and we surpassed that."
The malting kiln is run once a week; it could be upped to twice a week, he said. What would be the step beyond that?
"I don't know," he admitted to the group.
The whole tour group, transported by three packed Karst Stage buses, were Farm Bureau volunteers, added Ryan Steindeldf, another Farm Bureau staffer.
"We have 100 counties in Iowa, and they worked the membership in their own counties. This trip is their reward. Every single year we pick something different. This area is beautiful. And close to Yellowstone."
This was the first of four farm and ranch stops on this Farm Bureau tour, including a distillery at the neighboring Droge farm and two Park County ranches.
For its second stop, the tour drove down the road to the Droge farm and Dry Hills Distillery, where the potatoes and grain they grow go straight into the liquor they distill. This fifth-generation farm has been growing seed potatoes since the 1940s. Its motto: “From Field to Bottle!”
The tour’s final stops were in Park County, first at the 15,000-acre Hayhook Ranch, which weans and sells 800 calves every fall and runs a hay operation. Finally, the 4 Diamond Ranch was the last stop, an expansive 26,000-acre ranch north of Wilsall. Ranchers there finish off over 400 head of grass-fed cattle every year. They talked to the Iowans about their rotational grazing process and hay operation.