Montana’s much-loved Montana Ag Live TV program unveils its 28th season premier this Sunday on Montana PBS-TV at 6 p.m.
And ... drumroll ... it’s breaking new ground.
For the next 12 weeks, this 6 p.m. Sunday TV program will focus every episode on what Montana women are doing in and for Treasure State agriculture.
Leading off Sunday will be Montana State University’s 12th President Waded Cruzado.
“She’s our first guest,” said Jack Riesselman, program moderator and MSU ag professor emeritus. “She has a lot to say about the role the U System plays in Montana agriculture.”
During her tenure, Cruzado significantly reshaped the face and future of the state’s first land-grant institution, he added.
On March 27, the new season’s second guest will be Jennifer O’Brien, CEO of Montana Craft Malt in Butte. She spent 10 years in business development for Google before coming “home” to Butte. Her dad Ron Ueland was born and raised on a cattle ranch a few miles from Butte. He learned of a need for a mid-sized malting facility in Butte, eventually founded this company in 2018, but died three weeks after it broke ground. O’Brien took over for her dad.
Montana Craft Malt produced its first batch on Feb. 2, 2020 – just in time for COVID lockdowns. To hear how the business eventually triumphed with another “Made in Montana” winner despite equipment and supply chain problems, tune in on the 27th. MSU’s Malt Quality Lab personnel will also be on tap for that episode.
“Thirty years ago, we had just one woman county extension agent in Montana,” Riesselman said. “Now, nearly half of our extension agents are women. That’s one example. We have women in the industry, associations, taking significant roles.
“A lot of women are doing a lot of different things for Montana agriculture.”
Montana Ag Live is a call-in show with panelists “outstanding in their field” present to answer questions regarding Montana agriculture and gardening.
Each Sunday’s show is rerun the next Sunday at 11 a.m.
Montana Ag Live started in 1994, when no one was sure if it would ever have an audience – or what who that audience might be.
That first year, the old US West Corporation gave the project a $6,000 seed grant.
“That was May 1994, and we’re still here,” Riesselman told the Belgrade last news last year as the program prepared to kick off its 27th season. joked.
Now the show is financed with a mishmash of $20,000 in grants. MontanaPBS picks up the rest of the cost.
Ag is a subject both serious and academic, but the crew also manages to incorporate some humor.
“Our panel members have a lot of fun doing the show, and people notice it,” Riesselman said.
“It’s not rehearsed at all. The beauty of the program is that it’s not just one topic. Questions are phoned in. It’s the off-the-cuff questions that give the show some liveliness.”
The show once hosted a rodent control specialist. He laid out his taxidermied prairie dogs and ground squirrels; one panelist had tied fishing line to the leg of one of the dead animals and, on live TV, “walked” it across the table.
The ag experts make up one-half of the successful equation: The other half is from the call-in audience.
A bank of three phone operators fields questions, winnows out the boring, the commercial pitches and the nutcases.
“We might field 100 calls a night,” Riesselman said.
What questions are you asked every season?
“What can I do to get rid of the ‘fairy ring’ in my lawn? Nothing. Why are the needles on the inside of my tree dying? Because it’s natural,” Riesselman said.
“We are constantly looking for topics that are fun and entertaining,” he added. “We try to be diverse; a lot of urban folks are getting educated on Montana ag.