Originally appeared in the 3/8/13 Missoulian
Civilization arrived in Helmville about 1956, one house at a time. It came in the form of a cathode ray tube, 24" when measured diagonally. We watched it happen, As antennas appeared on rooftops or wired to fences around the town and valley, signaling that various households had become passive partners with the outside world through the medium of TV.
My grandparents got their TV before my family did, and for that summer it changed my approach to living. Instead of prowling the barn and corrals, petting horses and losing shop tools, I bided my time, waiting for the magic hour of 4 p.m. when the Butte station came on the air. It was wonderful when the ubiquitous test pattern finally disappeared, and Walt Disney's cartoons filled my 9-year-old world with new and strange characters. But it was agony when my father appeared from work to take me home to a house painfully empty of television.
Once or twice a week I begged enough to be allowed to stay with my grandparents, eating supper with them, plus a great-uncle, and an uncle. It was after the meal that we got down to some serious TV. All the lights in the house were turned off and we assumed our respective places in front of the glaring, snowy tube. We were always silent, as TV watching was important business, not to be taken lightly in the early days. Occasionally one of the men would break the spell with the noise and flare of a wooden match for a cigarette, but no words were spoken. We were watching TV.
Some programs were sacred -- especially Lawrence Welk and "Gunsmoke." The sophisticated and elegant sets of Lawrence Welk left us in awe, and "Gunsmoke" held te mens' interest because Matt Dillon was not one of the effeminate singing cowboys like Roy Rogers or Gene Autry. Matt Dillon had a touch of the authentic about him, and Miss Kitty offered a hint of tawdry with her melancholy bearing which possibly signaled a sordid past. I still wonder about that.
About 8 p.m. I would see headlights moving at our house, a mile across the meadow. My father was coming to take me away from a world of cowboys and music. The please of "just one more show" never worked, and I was forced to return home, always with an intense headache from the television blaring in a darkened smoke-filled room.
I knew that color television existed, but only in large cities full of rich people. It was a thing of the faraway future, until I found an iten in one of those small catalogs that offered cheap marvels to the households of the world. The description read: "TURN TOUR OLD BLACK AND WHITE TELEVISION INTO A REAL COLOR TV!! ONLY $2.99!" That was a must-have for me, it meant that at last I could contribute to th adult world and show my gratitude to my grandparents. Somehow, I mustered the $2.99 and ordered the miracle of modern science.
During the interminable wait for my order, I often reminded the adults that soon they would be watching real color television, and I would be the one that improved the quality of their black and white lives. Finally, my wonder arrived in a cardboard tube, and I ran the half-mile from the post office to the ranch to watch some color television. It was not an impressive gadget -- just a piece of celluloid, the size of a TV screen. It was three colors, green on the bottom, bleeding into a pinkish hue in the middle, and then blending into a washy blue on the top. I was apprehensive when I saw it but hope still lived in my young heart. My grandmother attached the tinted sheet to the front of the TV, and i fired up the set, settling in for a few hours of real color. But my hopes were dampened in the first scene; the actor's jaw was lime green, his face was sickly pink, and his forehead and hat were blue. I knew I'd been had, but still hoped the adults would find it to be a wondrous contribution to their lives. The television had colors -- not the right colors but colors just the same. Maybe they wouldn't notice.
We ate supper, the four adults and me, and then it was time for the pilgramage to the living room, the dousing of all the lights, and the weekly showing of the sacred "Gunsmoke." I was apprehensive but hoped that the mysterious celluloid was made to work in the dark, and the adults wouldn't have to watch pink horses with green feet gallop across the screen. My grandmother turned on the television and everyone but me relaxed, sitting back to watch Matt Dillon and the mysterious Miss Kitty. After a few moments my grandfather spoke loudly, "My gawd! Why is that man's hat blue? People don't wear blue hats! My grandmother, conscious of a child's feelings said, "Shush, Tom. Dick bought that for us. Now be quit so we can hear."
My grandfather, having raised seven boys, did not bother himself over the feelings of a mere child. He sat rigidly, rattling his false teeth in contempt, then put his head on the back of the chair and went to sleep. My uncle and great uncle seemed to light more cigarettes than usual, while my grandmother rocked her chair more vigorously than I remembered. I was dying, but still hoping for a miracle of real color. Maybe the celluloid had to warm up or something. Finally, after an hour of chagrin, the headlights appeared, coming across the field to get me. It was the first time I was happy to leave the dark room with the blazing television. I was devastated.
My grandmother was a charitable woman, and sensitive to life's disappointments. AFterward, when I went to her house to watch television one or two nights a week, the cursed celluloid was always taped to the front to the front of the set, offering a green, pink and blue version of the outside world. She left it there for me, and forced the men to watch a green, pink and blue Matt Dillon put the make on a green, pink and blue Miss Kitty, or a green, pink and blue Lawrence Welk dance with blue-haired old ladies. At least that matched reality.
After a week or two, the celluloid began to sag from the heat of the screen, and then disappeared, forcing us back into a black and white world. I was relieved, but grateful to my grandmother for facing the irritation of the men in her house just to spare the feelings of an impulsive child. I never thanked her for that. Another needed act left undone in a life full of the undone.
Dick Geary was a Helmville rancher, and a columnist for the Missoulian until he died in 2020. His family has collected his columns in a 625-page book, "And That's All I Know ..." which can be purchased from Amazon for $15. They have given the Belgrade News permission to run his columns.