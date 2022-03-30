...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 3 PM MDT THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Snow expected. Low elevation snow 1 to 3 inches, 4 to 6
inches in the mountains.
* WHERE...Southern Gallatin and Madison Counties.
* WHEN...Until 3 PM MDT this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Plan on slushy and slippery road conditions. The
hazardous conditions could impact the Thursday morning commute.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1 or visiting the MDT Road
Report website.
To see a graphical representation of the degree of stress on young
livestock please visit our webpage and select Local Programs then
Cold Air Advisory for Newborn Livestock.
The 92nd Annual FFA State Convention in Bozeman started Wednesday and will run through Saturday, April 2. Over 2,000 FFA members and supporters will be here through Saturday.
Today (Thursday), from 8 to 11 a.m. at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds, there will be an exhibition of a refrigerated van used as a portable meat processor. The Montana Farmers Union donated the van to help Missoula students transport meat around the state with the School House Meats program. Planned is a hands-on demonstration, so bring your appetite.
The MFU donated the van as soon as it heard the Missoula School System could put it to use.
"We need to get more local food back in our school systems," said MFU president Walt Schweitzer. "During the COVID pandemic we saw a broken food supply chain, and we can't risk healthy food for our kids on corporate monopolies' manipulation."