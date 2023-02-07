A longstanding Montana sugar beet factory will close at the end of this year’s production resulting in 300 lost jobs.
The American Crystal Sugar Co. announced Feb. 6 it was shuttering its Sidney Sugars operations at the end of the current growing and processing “campaign.”
The company said in announcement that closure of the Sidney agriculture plant will start to shutdown April 14 and that the facility employs approximately 300 workers
American Crystal also has two other sugar beet factories in Montana as well as operations in its home state of Minnesota and North Dakota.
The company said “an ongoing insufficient supply of sugar beets fro the local growers” causing the closure of the 100-year-old Montana business.
In the 1990s, contracts for sugar beets with the local growers had reached as many as 45,000 acres. Sugar beets offer a alternative to sugar cane.
“Last year there were only 18,400 acres contracted. The year before that, 30,774. With only 19,500 acres of sugar beets offered in the region for this coming spring, the Sidney operation is simply unprofitable,” said Steve Rosenau, American Crystal Sugar Company Vice President of Agriculture and Chief Operating Officer of Sidney Sugars Inc.
In the 1990s, sugar beet contracts with local farmers encompassed as much as 45,000 acres, according to the company.
Crop work for the latest season was completed in December but cleanup and warehouse operations will extend into the summer.
“Employees will receive severance packages and we have provided a number of resources to assist them with job searches, including offering opportunities to join other American Crystal factories in the Red River Valley,” said Rosenau.
American Crystal bought the Holly Sugar Corporation factory from Imperial Sugar Company and named it Sidney Sugars Incorporated.
Montana lawmakers voiced disappointment in the closure.
“I am disappointed to hear that American Crystal will be closing the Sidney factory after the conclusion of this year’s campaign,” said U.S. Rep. Rosendale, R-Montana. “The factory and sugar beet industry have been a large part of Sidney and the surrounding communities for over 100 years. The loss of 300 jobs and millions of dollars in economic impact will certainly be a detriment to our entire region. I am hopeful that this will not be a permanent closure and production can continue in the future.”
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester, D-Montana, promised support for displaced workers.
“This is tough news for Sidney Sugars employees, beet growers, and for the broader Sidney community. I’m ready to help the region rebound, whether that’s by ensuring the quick approval of federal resources to support local workforce development, or making sure that American Crystal Sugar stands by its commitments to displaced workers – we’re going to make sure that these folks can continue to support their families and communities," said a disappointed Tester.