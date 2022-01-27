He started out with an unfinished Ph.D. in microbiology from MSU – and now he is up to his eyeballs in mushrooms.
Meet Ben Deuling, founder and owner of Bozeman’s SporeAttic Gourmet Mushrooms.
Deuling’s business is one of three Gallatin County agri-businesses to recently be awarded “Value Added” grants from the USDA Rural Development. He’s using his $49,990 to reserve commercial kitchen space and have the capacity to “over-produce” mushrooms some weeks so he can always fill his restaurant orders and to hire another employee to oversee expansion into shelf-stable mushroom products.
“We are scaling (this business) up faster than we thought we ever could,” he said. “We are consistently growing 300 pounds of mushrooms a week.”
The problem, he continued, is that the fungi crop sometimes produces 250 pounds a week, or 500 pounds. He has a current “massive stockpile of dehydrated mushrooms” and because of that is focusing on turning those dried mushrooms into spices, chips, or powder.
Even mushroom jerky. “Mushroom jerky is very new,” Deuling explained. “On (ABC TV’s) Shark Tank, they just had their largest payout ever for mushroom jerky. Mushroom jerky is a huge, massive industry.”
It’s taken a couple of years for Deuling to reach this place. He is selling between 300 and 400 pounds of mushrooms a week, primarily to 16 Bozeman and Big Sky restaurants, to the Town and Country grocery store on 11th in Bozeman, and at the local farmer’s market.
His top restaurant customers? “Blacksmith Italian, Whistle Pig Korean, Blackbird Kitchen and Beast Bistro,” he listed off.
The Bozeman Armory Hotel becomes his newest customer this week, he said.
His business has been “generally word-of-mouth. A lot of time, a chef would approach me. Sometimes, I just show up with a box of mushrooms, staple a business card to the box and leave and they’d call me before I got to the parking lot.”
He would love to have product in all the Town and Country stores, he said.
“They are fantastic, the way they treat their people right. Not really interested in selling to chain stores.”
With the bulk of his business with local restaurants, “I can sell a $100 box of mushrooms to a chef and he can turn it into $1,000 worth of meals. It’s just the nature of it. Bulk box restaurants are our main clientele.”
Why mushrooms?
“That’s a big question,” he said. “I could talk for three hours. I was a microbiology student at MSU. I had an amazing lab. It was serendipitous I met the right people.”
I can put lab practice to use and I can grow food. Cooking is my artistic outlet. I don’t feel like a chef, but here’s this new medium I get to talk about. It incorporates my professional training as a microbiologist and my ADHD mind.
“Mushroom farming works with my chaotic mind.”
SporeAttic sells five different varieties of Oyster mushrooms, King Trumpets, and four different varieties of Lion’s Manes.
There are hundreds of varieties of Oyster mushrooms, he continues. And the King Trumpet is also known as the King Oyster, the largest of the Oyster family. “It’s meatier, with a tougher stem and an umami flavor. And we sell a LOT of the Lion’s Mane. That’s pretty much all (the varieties) we sell.”
SporeAttic ended up at Three Hearts Farm, a local organic farm share. “I pitched my idea to them, and they believed in me,” he explained. “They also own Hick’s Woodworking,” and helped him build his grow shed in the summer of 2020.
“We launched Halloween 2020.”
At the same time, he would win a MSU John Ruffatto Business Start-Up Challenge grant of $10,750. He was one of a number of student businesses pitching ideas to a panel for a share of the funding. Simultaneously, faculty advisors helped his transition from his Ph.D. to a master’s degree in 2020.
As a microbiologist, he can even experiment and make “new” varieties of mushrooms. The problem is the time it takes to maybe find out that the “new mushroom” isn’t worth it.
“It takes eight weeks to find out what works. I might play with more Oysters. The more reliable varieties, we lean into them.”
For the future? He wants his mushrooms in bulk at all the Town and Country stores.
And right now, you can find him and his gourmet mushrooms at the Bozeman Winter Farmer’s Market at the Gallatin County fairgrounds, Building 1, from 9 a.m. to noon on some Saturdays.
The Winter Market is scheduled two Saturdays a month through May, including Feb. 5 and 12; March 19 and 26; April 16 and 30; and May 21 and 28.