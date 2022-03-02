Israel's Consul General to the Pacific Northwest Shlomi Kofman was in the Gallatin Valley last week, and the subject du jour was hummus. Chickpeas. Montana's pulse crops.
Throw in Passover Kosher, and a family-owned farm on the Hi-Line.
Kofman met with Belgrade's own U.S. Sen. Steve Daines and with local Chabad Rabbi Chaim Bruk to talk about the economic "win-win" of Montana-Israeli relations.
There was plenty to discuss regarding the similarities between Montana and Israel, especially when it comes to agriculture, said Bruk.
"The Israeli Consul called me and he wanted to meet with Sen. Daines," he said. "There are a lot of areas where Montana, Israel have shared interests. I was simply playing host.
"There's a lot of opportunity between a Montana-Israeli economic partnership."
Israelis love their hummus, with online sources asserting that every Israeli goes through at least 22 pounds of hummus a year. Moreover, 70 percent of Israelis say they have it in their fridge; 90 percent say they eat it at least once a week; and 5 percent at least six times a week.
Montana is the No. 1 supplier of chickpeas to Israel, Bruk said. Montana is also the nation's No. 1 exporter of pulse crops, with upwards of 400,000 acres annually planted in peas, according to Daines.
That piece of crop trivia goes back a year, when the Rabbinate in Israel called Bruk and "asked me 'could I do it'? Get Passover Kosher chickpeas to them in time for Passover?
“That was last January or February. It was tight but we did it.”
Israel's Sephardic Jewish community eats a lot of this Middle Eastern food, hummus. So chickpeas became a "market made in heaven" for Montana.
Bruk had to travel to the Hi-Line, to the Chester plant that processes the chickpeas, in order to Kosher certify – actually, to "Passover Kosher certify."
"It was actually like a full-on audit," said plant owner Jill Streit, remarking on the certification process. "Our quality control. How do we audit our growers? Our ability to ensure that (our chickpeas) were 100 percent gluten-free. At our pulse crop facility, we can calibrate to make sure no gluten gets through.
"It was more of a process than I thought it would be,” she said. “Had another rabbi from New York also come out here at the same time. It was a big hoop to jump through.
"Organic; non-GMO; Kosher. It's a growing market and it's not going away. I have people ask me 'why did you need to have a rabbi bless the plant;' and then I explain and they say 'oh.' "
(On a side note, Jill may be known to basketball aficionados as one of the Chester High School ball players featured in the documentary "Class C – The Only Game in Town.”)
Kosher, or 'kashrut' in Hebrew, refers to the set of strict dietary laws from the Torah dealing with the foods Jews are permitted to eat and how those foods must be prepared.
To be certified "Passover Kosher" is even more strict than run-of-the-mill Kosher, and certifies that the peas are from a processing plant that is 100 percent gluten free. That's important since the Bible says God told the Israelites to celebrate their escape from Egypt thousands of years ago by eating unleavened bread (the Jews were too busy skedaddling out of Egypt to let their bread rise, according to tradition), so Passover must be honored with unleavened bread.
"There are a lot of different rules for Passover," Bruk agreed.
From Shelby to Culbertson, and "all across the Hi-Line there are partnerships to be created. This is a win-win for Montana and Israel, what this partnership can do," said Bruk.
Because of Kosher restrictions, marketing Montana beef as Kosher "would be problematic. But I know they can do get Kosher peas," Bruk continued. "They have a pulse crop that they can guarantee is not tainted and it's certainly Kosher."
Bruk is even working on what might be loosely described as the Islamic version of Kosher – Halal, which is food permissible according to Islamic law.
"There is no Halal certification in Montana," he said. "There are a lot of Muslim Arabs here, restaurants that could be certified Halal."
He said he had been contacted by local businesses already certified Kosher that would like to be additionally certified Halal so they could expand to international South Asian markets.
At the meeting, "We talked about a number of items," Daines concluded. "Of the first importance is the Israel-Montana relationship. We reaffirmed that the U.S. stands with Israel.
"This is an opportunity to strengthen Montana relationships with Israel through trade. Kosher chickpea exports. The uniqueness of Montana – that branding can be turned to our advantage. It's an opportunity for us. It's access to the international market.
"Expanding trade ties between Montana and Israel – as an example, Israel consumes a lot of pulse crops, chickpeas and lentils," Daines said. "Montana is the No. 1 producer of pulse crops in the United States, so there is one opportunity for Montana agriculture."
"Tech" is the second business opportunity for Montana, Daines said.
"Israel has 25 "Unicorn" tech firms – firms that have $1 billion plus in capital. They're an important source in tech innovation, especially cyber security. They will continue to be important in protecting our security."
As for the Israeli Consul General, who is accustomed to Middle Eastern desert weather?
"He got here on the coldest day of the year," Bruk joked. "And he got stuck in a snowbank. He got the full Montana treatment.”
As for Kosher products, "it's a multi-billion dollar market around the world. And we are on the cutting edge here in Montana. We are on the ground floor. Anyone interested in talking to me about this can e-mail me at rabbi@jewishmontana.com."