The Gallatin Conservation District is sponsoring its Pasture Management Workshop 2022, starting Feb. 1 and running for six weeks.
The workshop includes five zoom classes from Feb. 1 to March 1, and a final field trip. The field trip will be held either April 9 or April 16 from 10 a.m. to noon.
Participants will learn how to protect natural resources and develop a sustainable land management plan specifically tailored to their goals and property.
Issues from water, soil, weeds, grasses and grazing systems will be covered.
Class fee is $25; space is limited to 25 households.
The workshop is taught by Jen Mohler, director of the Gallatin Invasive Species Alliance. To enroll register online at gallatincd.org.