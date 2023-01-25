...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT
FROM LATE THURSDAY NIGHT THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING...
* WHAT...Heavy snow possible. Total possible snow accumulations of 5
to 8 inches at lower elevations, and 8 to 14 inches in the
mountains.
* WHERE...Portions of central, north central, and southwest Montana.
* WHEN...From late Thursday night through Saturday morning.
* IMPACTS...Roads, and especially bridges and overpasses, will
likely become slick and hazardous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Monitor the latest forecasts for updates on this situation.
&&
It's January, 1958, twenty below zero with a northeast wind. Mark, his head bent against the snow, walks to the tractor parked in an open shed. He is thinking, "I should've fixed that broken plug on the engine heater last fall, but the quilt I put over the hood should've kept the engine warm enough to start this morning. I'll put a new plug on after the cows are fed." A he nears the shed he notices the old quilt has blown off the tractor and is plastered against the corral fence. he gets a sense of foreboding but he's sure the tractor will start. it always has. Mark steps onto the little tractor and sits on the twenty below zero metal seat. He feels his bowels start to freeze, and wished he had something to cover the icy steel. An old coat is best, he thinks, and decides to find one after the feeding is done.
Mark goes through the starting routine. He moves the throttle down 12 clicks then pulls the choke out the width of his index finger. He has to take his glove off to get a perfect setting, and the setting must be perfect. He depresses the stiff clutch, makes certain the transmission is in neutral, wiggling the gearshift three times -- a practise that is an essential part of the starting ritual. Tense with hope, Mark pushes the starter
button. The starter makes a dead sounding "thunk' and sticks. Mark thinks "Damn! I was gonna clean that starter last August. If I had been able to plug the heater in, or if that damned quilt hadn't blown away, this wouldn't happen. Damn the luck!" Mark crawls from the tractor to find something to tap the starter. He remembers that the hammer is under a foot of snow in the back of the pickup, so he takes a ratchet off the bench (every hammer is a tool, therefore every tool is a hammer, to Mark). He gives the starter a good whack, and it releases, but the socket, still on the rachet, flies off and puts a small crack in the distributor cap. Mark has a moment of panic, but sees that the crack is minor. "Damn! Now I'll have to get a new distributor cap when I go to town," he thinks.
Back on the tractor, Mark checks his adjustments to the throttle and choke. They must be exact, or all is lost. He pushed the button again, and the motor turns over slowly -- too slowly. Mark thinks, "I bet I didn't change the oil after haying, and that heavy oil won't let the motor spin. But maybe it's the battery cables. They were corroded and loose in November, and I didn't have a chance to fix 'em. Damn!"
Mark again descends from the tractor, thinking, "If I had put a plug on the heater, or if the quilt hadn't blown off, I'd be feeding by now."
He looks for a wrench to tighten the battery cables, but he can't find the right size, so he decides to drive a nail between battery terminal and the cable. That always works. Using the ratchet as a hammer, Mark pounds the nail into place, and slams the hood. Immediately, the nail, being too long, starts arcing to the tractor frame. He throws open the hood and bends the nail over so the battery isn't drained, adding to the problems of the morning. "A screw would work better," he thinks. "But I'll clean the terminals after I get the cattle fed."
Back on the tractor, Mark checks the adjustments of the throttle and choke. He performs the required ritual, holds his breath and hopes. The tractor turns over, pops once, then dies. Mark makes the adjustments for the second try; twelve clicks for the throttle, and the choke pulled all the way out. These settings must be exact or all is lost. The motor spins more rapidly. It catches, runs on two cylinders for a second, then sputters and stops. "Damn," Mark thinks, "I bet there's water in the gas. I should get a gas cap that fits." The cows are bawling in the frigid wind.
He can't remember the exact throttle and choke settings for the third attempt, so he returns them to the ones used on the first attempt. This works, and the tractor starts, running fitfully, but running. Mark sits tensely, his lower bowels now frozen from the bare seat. He wishes he had some sort of cushion, but he'll find one
later. The tractor tkes an eternity to warm up, and Mark remembers that the spark plug wires are aged and worn. "I'll get some next time I'm in town." He promises himself. Slowly, and with apprehension, he puts the tractor in gear and ngages the clutch. The machine moves grudgingly, but doesn't die, and Mark stutters away to feed his cattle. It has taken him two hours to get started.
Four hours later, Mark pulls the little tractor into the shed. He considers finding a plug for the engine heater, but the wind has quit, and the quilt has been sufficient in times past, so he peels it from the fence, and puts it over the still warm tractor. He places a piece of chain on the quilt to hold it in place. He's proud of his extra effort.
As he enters the house, Mark's wife asks, "You didn't come in for lunch. Did you get stuck?" "Almost," Mark responds. "One of those old tire chains fell off and wrapped around the axle. It didn't take long to fix with some twine. But I don't know what's wrong with that damned tractor. It wouldn't start this morning and it took me over two hours to start feeding. It's a cold-blooded pig, and at least the wind has let up, and it's only ten below, so it'll start tomorrow. I covered it with that old quilt." "Did you plug the tractor in?" his wife asks. "Yeah." Mark lies, "I always do when it's cold. You know that." He sits, exhausted in the recliner, watching the evening news. His plan for tomorrow consists of putting some sort of pad on the seat -- maybe the quilt. He knows the tractor will start, as the quilt will retain some warmth in the motor. It always has. Maybe he'll fix the plug for the heater if there's time and he can find a plug.
In the shed the quilt is thawing from the heat of the motor. Water drips, landing on the cracked distributor cap, leaking inside and freezing the points. Later, the quilt slides a few inches, stops as if making a decision, then drops from the tractor and onto the ground, pulling the chain with it. The wind is starting again, and the temperature is dropping. Both Mark and the quilt rest peacefully, their work done for the day.
Dick Geary was a Helmville rancher and a columnist for the Missoulian before he died in 2020. His family has given the Belgrade News permission to run his columns, which have been collected into a 625-page book "... And That's All I Know ..." which can be purchased from Amazon for $15. This column originally appeared in the Missoulian on Feb. 27, 2013.