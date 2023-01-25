It's January, 1958, twenty below zero with a northeast wind. Mark, his head bent against the snow, walks to the tractor parked in an open shed. He is thinking, "I should've fixed that broken plug on the engine heater last fall, but the quilt I put over the hood should've kept the engine warm enough to start this morning. I'll put a new plug on after the cows are fed." A he nears the shed he notices the old quilt has blown off the tractor and is plastered against the corral fence. he gets a sense of foreboding but he's sure the tractor will start. it always has. Mark steps onto the little tractor and sits on the twenty below zero metal seat. He feels his bowels start to freeze, and wished he had something to cover the icy steel. An old coat is best, he thinks, and decides to find one after the feeding is done.

Mark goes through the starting routine. He moves the throttle down 12 clicks then pulls the choke out the width of his index finger. He has to take his glove off to get a perfect setting, and the setting must be perfect. He depresses the stiff clutch, makes certain the transmission is in neutral, wiggling the gearshift three times -- a practise that is an essential part of the starting ritual. Tense with hope, Mark pushes the starter

