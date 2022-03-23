A rose by any other name ... would still not be a new variety of Montana wheat.
The plant pathology folks at MSU and the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee (MWBC) have added a little pizazz and showmanship to this year’s release of four new barley and wheat varieties.
Through March 31, the public can vote for its variety name of choice. Just visit the Montana Wheat and Barley website: https://agrwbc.mt.gov/ and find the link for the naming contest.
The MWBC funds local research to develop superior plant varieties.
“Growers support these programs with their checkoff dollars, and we make sure those growers’ needs are heard,” said MWBC executive Vice President Cassidy Marn. “These varieties are being bred specifically for certain needs for Montana producers. We wanted growers to have a little bit more voice in that development process, so we thought this naming contest would be a great way to do that.”
The list of potential names runs the gamut from industry legends, to place names, to just being clever. Some possibilities: Old Faithful, Cow Girl, Duke Silver, Brick House, Rising Sun, War Cat.
The varieties are a semi-dwarf spring durum; spring durum; spring forage barley; and a hard red winter wheat.
As the MWBC’s website says, “The best wheat and barley on earth is grown in a place that looks a lot like heaven.”