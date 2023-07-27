In this photo provided ny Yellowstone River Research Center, Rocky Mountain College Environmental Science summer research student Josephine Eccher examines a mat of petroleum products more than 10 feet long and several inches thick along the Yellowstone River, June 30, 2023, near Columbus, Mont. The petroleum products spilled into the river when a railroad bridge over the river collapsed on June 24 and part of a freight train plunged into the water. (Kayhan Ostovar/Yellowstone River Research Center at Rocky Mountain College via AP)
Cleanup group supervisor Cody Harris speaks about the recovery of oil product from a train accident last month as Kevin Stone with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality listens at a boat launch along the Yellowstone River, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. The material that spilled is a binder for asphalt that sticks to river rocks and gets harder to handle as it warms, complicating cleanup efforts. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Cleanup workers pick through rocks as they try to remove oil products from an island along the Yellowstone River, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. Most of the spilled material — a binder for asphalt that gets harder to handle as it warms — is expected to get left behind. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Oil product found on an island along the Yellowstone River following a train derailment last month is shown by environmental scientist Andrew Graham, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. The spilled material is a binder for asphalt that sticks to river rocks and gets harder to handle as it warms, complicating cleanup efforts. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Cleanup workers load bags of oil products collected along the Yellowstone River onto a boat, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Montana. Tar balls have been found 100 miles downstream of the site of a June 24 bridge collapse and train derailment that sent hazardous material tank cars plummeting into the river. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Cleanup workers load bags of oil products collected along the Yellowstone River onto a boat, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Montana. Tar balls have been found 100 miles downstream of the site of a June 24 bridge collapse and train derailment that sent hazardous material tank cars plummeting into the river. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
In this photo provided ny Yellowstone River Research Center, Rocky Mountain College Environmental Science summer research student Josephine Eccher examines a mat of petroleum products more than 10 feet long and several inches thick along the Yellowstone River, June 30, 2023, near Columbus, Mont. The petroleum products spilled into the river when a railroad bridge over the river collapsed on June 24 and part of a freight train plunged into the water. (Kayhan Ostovar/Yellowstone River Research Center at Rocky Mountain College via AP)
Kayhan Ostovar
Cleanup group supervisor Cody Harris speaks about the recovery of oil product from a train accident last month as Kevin Stone with the Montana Department of Environmental Quality listens at a boat launch along the Yellowstone River, on Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. The material that spilled is a binder for asphalt that sticks to river rocks and gets harder to handle as it warms, complicating cleanup efforts. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Browns
Cleanup workers pick through rocks as they try to remove oil products from an island along the Yellowstone River, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. Most of the spilled material — a binder for asphalt that gets harder to handle as it warms — is expected to get left behind. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Browns
Oil product found on an island along the Yellowstone River following a train derailment last month is shown by environmental scientist Andrew Graham, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Mont. The spilled material is a binder for asphalt that sticks to river rocks and gets harder to handle as it warms, complicating cleanup efforts. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Browns
Cleanup workers load bags of oil products collected along the Yellowstone River onto a boat, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Montana. Tar balls have been found 100 miles downstream of the site of a June 24 bridge collapse and train derailment that sent hazardous material tank cars plummeting into the river. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Browns
Cleanup workers load bags of oil products collected along the Yellowstone River onto a boat, Thursday, July 20, 2023, near Laurel, Montana. Tar balls have been found 100 miles downstream of the site of a June 24 bridge collapse and train derailment that sent hazardous material tank cars plummeting into the river. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
Matthew Browns
Several train cars are immersed in the Yellowstone River after a bridge collapse near Columbus, Mont., on Saturday, June 24, 2023. The bridge collapsed overnight, causing a train that was traveling over it to plunge into the water below. Authorities on Sunday were testing the water quality along a stretch of the Yellowstone River where mangled cars carrying hazardous materials remained after crashing into the waterway. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)
LAUREL, Mont. (AP) — Tar balls have shown up 100 miles (161 kilometers) downstream of a railroad bridge collapse last month that sent numerous tank cars carrying petroleum products plummeting into Montana's Yellowstone River, officials said Friday, as dropping water levels and rising temperatures hinder cleanup work.
More than 66 tons (60 metric tonnes) of the black, gooey stuff have been removed from the river since the June 24 accident, officials said. Most of the spilled material — a binder for asphalt that sticks to river rocks and gets harder to handle as it warms — is expected to get left behind.