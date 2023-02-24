Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., said Feb. 22 that he will seek a fourth six-year term in the U.S. Senate in 2024. “It’s official. I’m running for reelection,” Tester said in a social media announcement. The Montana race could be a key battleground with a number of top Republicans eyeing a challenge of the incumbent Democrat.
U.S. Sen. Jon Tester held a “listening session” with farmers, ranchers and residents in Havre on Feb. 23 as Congress, the Biden administration and scores of interest groups and lobbyists work on the 2023 farm bill.
“As a third-generation Montana farmer, I know firsthand how important it is that we deliver a Farm Bill that works for Montana’s farmers and ranchers,” said Tester, in a statement “Agriculture is the backbone of Montana’s economy, and hearing directly from our producers is the best way for me to advocate for their needs back in Washington. I look forward to bringing the feedback I heard in Havre with me to D.C. to ensure we do right by Montana producers with this bill.”
Tester, who has announced he is seeing reelection to a fourth six-year term, touts his agriculture background and results from a 2018 farm bill that removed hemp from the federal controlled substances list and more protections for sugar beet and beet growers.
Tester’s office said the Democratic senators has also held in-person agricultural listening sessions in Sidney, Glasgow, and Plentywood.