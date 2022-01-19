Three cheers for beer. And four cheers for all the farmers who help make beer.
Speaking of beer heroes: A local hops farmer is one of 29 Montana farming operations to get a “value-added” grant from the USDA, an “investment that will create new economic opportunities for Montana’s farmers and ranchers,” according to the press release.
Bozeman resident Kathleen Williams is the new state director for the United States Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development, and announced the grants Tuesday among Jake TeSelle’s snow-covered, Gooch Hill farm and hops operation.
Williams served three terms in the state House of Representatives, and also unsuccessfully ran for U.S. Congress in 2018 and 2020.
TeSelle’s “Value Added Grant” was one of three Gallatin County operations winning grants. His Crooked Hops farm received $39,528 to assist in processing, distributing and marketing his hops.
Other county awards went to Bozeman’s mushroom grower Sporeattic, $49,990, for marketing and packaging help; and Bozeman Spirits, $50,000, for a feasibility study.
Some $3 million in 29 grants was distributed in Montana, according to USDA press contact Sue Kerver.
Those grants ran the gamut from Drummond’s Farmer Boy Egg; to Scobey’s Farver Farmers roasted lentil snacks to the Crabtree Farm in Hill County to help with its raw organic rye to Aspen Grove Farms gourmet jams to a whole herd of Montana ranches who will get help marketing their beef and lamb.
So why did Montana have so many grant winners? Montana’s 29 successful grants were “Six-fold more than usual,” Kerver said. “Montana just gave us some really good grants this year.”
TeSelle is a 2016 mechanical engineering graduate from Montana State, who briefly tried to live in San Diego – and found himself fleeing back to his family’s fifth-generation farm off Gooch Hill Road.
He wondered to himself if hops might be more fun than wheat, so he and a friend hand-dug a 1-acre hops test plot on a piece of the family farm, which had previously been used as a motorcycle track.
Hops are a labor-intensive crop, starting at the very beginning: TeSelle and friend dug and installed dozens of 15-foot posts for the hops to crawl up, all connected by wire at their tops. He remembered that with so much rocks and “garbage” on the plot, many posts skewed at angles. That gave him the name for the farm: Crooked Yard Hops.
By now, TeSelle has 17 acres planted in hops. “It’s like a big garden.”
There’s a reason western Washington and Oregon are famous for their hops: This crop can make it through a winter but is really fickle when it comes to too much summer heat. In fact, TeSelle lost half of his first crop to a Bozeman heat spell.
Farmers do the math when thinking of a crop – the Golden Question is what will I gross and net per acre? Hops are financially lucrative, but take a lot of infrastructure.. A hop crop can return more than $10,000 per acre, versus $250 or so an acre for wheat.
This a hobby that spiraled out of control, TeSelle joked.
After the initial acre that gave his business its name, he then broke ground on another six acres across the road. That took family, friends, and three months to dig another 1,000 hops posts, stringing wire and twine and planting thousands of seedlings.
In an earlier 2015 interview he said he now receives weekly calls from brewers looking for hops.
“It’s nuts; everybody wants Montana hops,” he said.
At first, Bridger Brewing showed the most persistent interest, and that translated into Bridger Brewing getting all his crops for the next few years.
Now, “They’re still a good customer,” but he has enough crop to “sell all over the country. Hundreds of breweries.”
Who doesn’t buy his hops? “Bozeman Brewery; all the Belgrade breweries. But it’s not for a lack of trying on my part,” he admits. “Shipping is a big part of the cost, so selling to in-state breweries is a good deal. And (the ones that don’t buy from Crooked Yard Hops) may have signed a contract five years ago and they’re still stuck with that.”
Hops are usually baled and sold to a middleman. Educated as an engineer, TeSelle figured out a way around that: “At this scale it’s complicated, but we finally figured out a way to do it. The ‘it’ is turning his hops into pellets.
“Normally, they’re compressed into bales, sold to a broker,” he continued. “Now, it’s a Value Added product. Got rid of the middle-man broker.”
A large hops operation might pick 100,000 pounds a day, but only be able to pelletize 5,000 pounds. TeSelle’s VAP grant will help him” with full linear integration; help with labor costs and some travel costs.”
“Fresher is faster. And fresh is catching on,” he explained to a press tour of his farm this week. “It’s hard for the big guys. You have to deal with the plants quickly and delicately,” as brewing only uses the hops flower buds.
“Do it fast or it starts turning into just ‘compost,’” he joked.
He’s in his seventh growing season out on Gooch Hill. “Three years ago, this didn’t exist,” he said, motioning to the operation surrounding him, including giant German Wolf hop picker, “which arrived in a carton with a million pieces and no instructions.” And there’s the 800,000 BTU dryer. And the separator to get rid of leaves and dirt.
“Part of the problem is that we’re off the grid,” and part of the grant has been to make the operational solar-powered.
TeSelle is selling four different varieties of hops and processing 8,000 pounds a year.
“Next year, we hope to do 10,000 pounds,’ he added.
TeSelle said that when he sells 150 pounds of hops, that translates into about 310 gallons of beer.
“One of our primary goals as a business is to better connect the beer consumer to the ag production of the ingredients needed to make beer,” he said. “Pre-COVID, we would do dozens of tours every summer to get more people out onto the farm and see how much work and land it takes to grow hops.”
In 2020, he launched the Fresh Hop Brew Festival to connect up farmers, beer drinkers and brewers in the Valley to promote the Gallatin Valley Land Trust, which already holds an easement on some of his land.
“As a fifth-generation farmer having grown up here in Bozeman, it’s heart-wrenching year after year to watch farms being sold, paved over, and destroyed. If we aren’t careful, our generation is going to watch the Gallatin Valley become one giant parking lot.”
TeSelle just produced a hops video of his farm and the whole Montana hops industry. It can be viewed on his website, montanahops.com