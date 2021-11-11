Montana doesn't have just mountains – it also has a vast environment of sagebrush.
Sagebrush: The Icon of The West.
The USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Services (NRCS) has spent the last decade investing in conservation efforts to support the sagebrush biome.
On Nov. 18 at 1 p.m. MST, USDA’s monthly webinar series will take a deep dive into the sagebrush biome with a one-hour, live webinar via Adobe Connect at https://nrcs.adobeconnect.com/ceap2/. No registration required; Internet Explorer seems to
have difficulty with these webinars, so try to use another browser.
Conservation outcomes here can benefit both wildlife and ag in this Western landscape. Multiple threats can impact these sagebrush range lands, and are summarized in a new publication, "A Decade of Science Support In The Sagebrush Biome."
The Nov. 18 webinar will present the science in the publication, and identified threats impacts Western sagebrush, and how to address them through voluntary conservation.
The webinar will be presented by the University of Montana's Dr. David Naugle, a professor of Wildlife Biology.
Montana has 43,271 square kilometers classified as Big Sagebrush Steppe. It dominates the subalpine landscape of southwest Montana from valley bottoms to subalpine ridges, all the way to Glacier National Park.
Fire and grazing can alter the sagebrush landscape but can also be used as tools of restoration.
An invasive grass such as cheatgrass can spread and replace this native forage. Douglas fir and juniper are expanding far from their natural range and have already taken over historically productive grasslands.
The nonprofit Southwest Montana Sagebrush Partnership has been working since 2018 to save working ranches and restore their sagebrush. According to their website, they're completed 37 projects since 2018; have four small contractors doing restoration work; have $1.5 million in grants; have restored 14,435 acres; and 40,000 acres under permanent conservation easement since 2018.
