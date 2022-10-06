FWP to release more pheasants prior to openerHELENA – Pheasant season opens this Saturday, Oct. 8. To increase hunters’ opportunity for success, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will release pheasants at four wildlife management areas (WMA).

The birds will be released in the days prior to Oct. 8 at Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge, Canyon Ferry WMA and Lake Helena WMA near Helena, and at Freezout Lake WMA near Choteau.

