FWP to release more pheasants prior to openerHELENA – Pheasant season opens this Saturday, Oct. 8. To increase hunters’ opportunity for success, Montana Fish, Wildlife & Parks will release pheasants at four wildlife management areas (WMA).
The birds will be released in the days prior to Oct. 8 at Warm Springs WMA near Deer Lodge, Canyon Ferry WMA and Lake Helena WMA near Helena, and at Freezout Lake WMA near Choteau.
Prior to the youth pheasant hunt weekend on Sept. 24 and 25, FWP staff released pheasants at 15 WMAs around the state, including Lake Helena, Canyon Ferry and Freezout. This will be the first release at Warm Springs WMA this year. More releases are planned on FWP lands through pheasant season. Releases will include both roosters and hen pheasants.
‘Fiddlers’ to perform in TownsendThe Montana Old Time Fiddlers will bring their unique music to the Fish Tale Bar in uptown Townsend Sunday, October 9,from 2-6 p.m. The program is free and open to the public, lunch is potluck, and dancing is encouraged. Guitar, mandolin, and banjo players are welcome to participate in the jam and everybody’s welcome to come and experience some great old time fiddle music.
The Montana Old Time Fiddlers are dedicated to preserving old time fiddle music in Montana, providing educational and performance opportunities for all. For more info call Dave at 685-3481.
Flu Shot ClinicThree Rivers Medical Clinic will be holding a flu shot clinic at Manhattan State Bank Wednesday, Oct. 19 from 4-6 p.m. The clinic is open to the public.
Cost is $25 and a current insurance card is required.