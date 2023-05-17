...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality has issued an air
quality alert for Big Horn, Blaine, Broadwater, Carbon, Carter,
Cascade, Chouteau, Custer, Daniels, Dawson, Fallon, Fergus, Flathead,
Gallatin, Garfield, Glacier, Golden Valley, Hill, Judith Basin, Lewis
and Clark, Liberty, McCone, Meagher, Musselshell, Park, Petroleum,
Phillips, Pondera, Powder River, Prairie, Richland, Roosevelt,
Rosebud, Sheridan, Stillwater, Sweet Grass, Teton, Toole, Treasure,
Valley, Wheatland, Wibaux, and Yellowstone counties in effect until
0900AM 5/18/2023
An Air Quality Alert means that particulates have been trending
upwards and that an exceedence of the 24 hour National Ambient Air
Quality Standard (NAAQS) has occurred or may occur in the near
future.
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Miles City and Malta are Very
Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Flathead Valley are Unhealthy
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Bozeman, Helena, and Seeley Lake
are Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups
As of 0900 AM, Particulate levels in Broadus, Butte, Cut Bank, Havre,
Libby, Lewistown, Billings, Sleeping Giant, Great Falls, and Thompson
Falls are Moderate
When air quality is Very Unhealthy... State and local health
officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease,
the elderly, and children should avoid any outdoor activity; everyone
else should avoid prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy... State and local health officials
recommend that people with respiratory or heart disease, the elderly,
and children should avoid prolonged exertion; everyone else should
limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Unhealthy for Sensitive Groups... State and local
health officials recommend that people with respiratory or heart
disease, the elderly and children should limit prolonged exertion.
When air quality is Moderate... State and local health officials
recommend that unusually sensitive people should consider reducing
prolonged or heavy exertion.
For more information visit the Montana Department of Environmental
Quality at http://todaysair.mtdeq.us
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, R-Montana, met with students from Belgrade Middle School during their 8th grade spring break trip to Washington and New York. Daines lives in Belgrade.
If you’re a Belgrade school kid, and a U.S. Senator just happens to be a Belgrade resident, chances are excellent that any school trip to Washington, D.C. includes a visit with said neighbor and senator.
So, Belgrade Middle School’s annual spring break trip to Washington D.C. of course included a visit with Daines.
Some 71 eighth graders visited D.C. and New York City from May 9-13, including four nights and five days, said BMS teacher and chaperone Katie Burkhart.
“We usually cut it off at 50 kids, she said, “but more kids wanted to go. So I opened up for five more, and then five more. And five more. Had to (finally) cut it off at 72 because that’s all we can get on the double decker bus.”
Burkhart had headed up this trip for five years, as a part of her U.S. history class. She’s the latest in a string of three teachers who, over the years, have chaperoned this traditional eighth grade trip.
This year, the trip was split into two parts, and this year “We added New York City to the trip. One student had an uncle who lived in NYC and was a graduate of Montana State University, and he reached out to me, and said he wanted to make a memory for these kids.” So they visited the Statue of Liberty at night, attended a Broadway production of Harry Potter and The Cursed Child, saw the 9/11 Memorial, went to Wall Street.
“It added a little bit of excitement for these kids from Belgrade,” she said.
Daines, who graduated from Bozeman Senior High School, met with these Belgrade Middle School students on May 11.
Daines, a Republican, told the Belgrade News that “As a fifth generation Montanan and a grandfather to five, I reflect on the future of Montana often, and meeting with young students who are interested in the legislative process and excited to learn more about their nation always gives me hope.
“It’s always great to have a little bit more Belgrade in D.C,” he said.
The students spend the year fundraising, and pay for this whole trip themselves, Burkhart said. It comes out to $2,400 a student, including airfare, meals, venue tickets, other transportation. “They do various things — mow lawns, babysitting, raffles, selling concessions at games,” she said.
The trip took 71 students and six teacher-chaperones. In D.C. where they saw the Lincoln Memorial and the Vietnam Wall, the Martin Luther King Memorial, and the White House with Daines. “They study all this before they go, and they get a lot out of it,” Burkhart said.
When they met Daines at the U.S. Capitol, “they had just been to a food court, and got these floppy slipper shoes that looked like giant Nikes. Some of the kids were wearing them and that’s what Senator Daines is pointing to in the one picture.”
This annual trip takes a year of organizing and planning, she added.
Burkhart herself has been at Belgrade Middle School for 22 years. She’s a Belgrade graduate of the Class of 1995. After she graduated from MSU with her newly-minted education degree, she remembered that “Kevin McNelis was principal (at BMS) and my next door neighbor. He hired me and I never left.”
“Some of these kids have never been on a plane or been out of the state of Montana. They have a real ‘world traveler vibe’ when they get home,” she said.