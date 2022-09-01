A fire Saturday in west Belgrade resulted in the total loss of the home at 126 Astor Avenue, said Central Valley Fire District Chief Greg Tryon.
The home was a total loss, he said.
CVFD Fire Marshall Jake Zlomie said the department was already close by for Digger Days.
“We saw the smoke, and asked for additional tenders,” he said.
The department was dispatched around 3:26 p.m. Zlomie said they called in departments from Amsterdam, Manhattan and Bozeman.
“And Hyalite — they were doing training by Best Rate Towing and got there really fast.”
All five residents and pets are OK, he said.
The fire was caused by sparks from a backyard burn barrel.
“It was super windy that day, and it just got away from them,” Zlomie said. “It was just a regular burn barrel, but the burn season has been closed for quite a while. No burning means no burning, period.
“They were pretty lucky it didn’t travel to adjoining properties.”
Zlomie said a neighbor had one hay bale burn up, and another home had siding damaged by the heat of the fire.
The homeowner was camping in Missoula at the time, Zlomie said, and her son was using the burn barrel. The son, his girlfriend, two dogs and a rabbit all got out safely.
“We couldn’t find the cat for awhile,” Zlomie said. “The silver lining at the end of the night was when the cat came walking up the driveway. The mom just wanted to make sure her animals were OK.”
This subdivision is at the edge of an area with hydrants, “but we managed to hook up to a private hydrant a block away.”
Zlomie added that even if a resident has a burning permit, it must be activated every day.
“We have a closed system that wouldn’t have allowed a permit to be activated, since the season is closed,” he explained.
The local TV station KBZK has a link to a GoFundMe page and a “donate a meal” page for this family.
