Remember all those mortifying days of junior high sex ed?
Welcome to the year 2022, and Sex Education 2.0.
Belgrade High School started its week of freshman sex ed classes Nov. 4, and one Belgrade mom is up in arms about some of the small print in the curriculum.
In a nutshell, the freshmen sex ed classes aren’t taught by Belgrade teachers but by a Bozeman clinic that makes money from transgender health care, and the curriculum itself talks of the realaity of multiple genders.
One parent is so upset she’s already talked to the state Office of Public Instruction and OPI Superintendent Elsie Arntzen has tentalively promised to get a staffer in Belgrade for a meeting the last week in November.
Five parents commented on this at the Nov. 14 Belgrade School Board meeting.
It all started when Amanda, a mom who asked us to use just her first name, got the state-mandated 48 hour notice that her child would be taking sex ed classes in two days.
“I got the notice, and I went over the curriculum. All the basics. And then it says there are more than two genders,” she said. “And your gender is ‘assigned’ to you at birth.’ I have a huge problem with that.”
That was the beginning of a dance with the high school to even get to view the lesson plan her child would be dealing with, Amanda said.
“They wouldn’t let me take a copy, or take a picture of the pages,” she said. “They said it was because of copyright laws and proprietary information.”
She did an end run around the school district, and asked Bridger Care (the clinic leading the classes) for a copy.
“And they gave me a copy,” Amanda said.
Belgrade School Superintendent Godfrey Saunders told the Belgrade News that “Prior to the class being taught the ‘more than two genders’ was removed from the curriculum. Every parental concern was dealt with.”
As for Bridger Care using the sex ed to make more therapy clients for itself?
“I don’t know of any school district that is in the business of making business for someone else. We educate, not indoctrinate,” Godfrey said. “One of the greatest things about this curriculum is that when people object, there’s a process to voice those concerns and in this case it worked.”
Over the week of Nov. 4-11 Belgrade freshmen took the class in question. Belgrade has 266 freshmen students, and three of them opted out of the sex ed curriculum, Saunders said. Bridger Care has been running the high school’s sex ed classes for the last decade, for free.
“I’ve been open with my kids,” Amanda continued. “And they aren’t coming home and saying, ‘I’m not a girl; I’m a boy.’ That just doesn’t belong in our schools. That whole gender ideology needs to be taken out. Am I the only one upset about this? What’s going on?”
Another complaint? That her 48 hour notice had no mention that Bridger Care, which offers gender counseling and care, would be leading the sex classes instead of Belgrade teachers.
“My whole plea to the school — that this whole gender ideology needs to go away,” Amanda said. “And cut ties to Bridger Care — it’s a huge conflict of interest.
“Just teach normal sex ed — I would have been OK with that, but not this. Never ever did I think I would have to fight this fight in Belgrade. Never.
“I have no problem with sex ed being taught. It’s teaching this gender ideology in the classroom — and with Bridger Care doing gender-affirming care. What is wrong with thE schools? I hope I didn’t misjudge my community.”
She repeatedly told the Belgrade News that she wishes the district’s sex ed “would stick to basics and science.”
Amanda said She called the Manhattan School District, and asked them “If they have sex ed. ‘Yes.’ Who teaches it? ‘Our teachers’. Do you teach gender fluidity? ‘Absolutely not.’”
And, “People are afraid to speak out because they don’t want to be called a bigot or a transphobe. I have stood up — don’t mess with my kids. And I do want to protect those other kids (possible gay or trans kids),” Amanda said. “My goal is not to shame any of those children who are confused. Send them to a counselor instead of changing the narrative for everyone. Get those kids help but don’t make everyone else believe all this.
“I want to try to stop turning this — Belgrade — into California.”
“The deal is try to not create a monster when there is no monster,” said Saunders. “We pay attention to the needs and wants of our community. Is this something we want to continue, and we will. We pay attention to the needs and wants of our community. Is this something we want to continue and we will?”
Saunders shared a folk proverb: “’When elephants fight, the ants suffer.’ In this case the ants are the kids. We have a school in touch with the tenor of our community. We learn and move on from that; we take what we do very seriously or we wouldn’t be doing it. We’re not hiding anything.”
Amanda said that when OPI gets back to her, she’ll be contacting the parents around her, ‘and get a casual phone tree thing going to let people know what we’re doing next.”
Saunders added that he’d talked to the district’s attorney and there was no real problem with giving parents a copy of the curriculum, “But there’s a copyright issue. We could give a parent a photocopy, but it’s not as cut and dried as it seems. It’s copyrighted material.”