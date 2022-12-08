The current Belgrade School District Assistant Superintendent is one of three finalists to replace retiring Superintendent Godfrey Saunders, according to John Blackman, district human resources director.
Deanna Frothingham has been in her position since July 1, and was previously the Belgrade Director of Special Services.
The other finalists include J.P. Stroder, from Louisiana; and Theresa Keel, an elementary principal in the Joliet school district in Laurel. Keel was the Superintendent at Gallatin Gateway for three years, before she took the job in Joliet this past summer.
A handful of candidates to replace the retiring Saunders was narrowed down to six, and Zoom interviews narrowed that pool down to these three, Blackman said.
Blackman said another four focus groups will meet Dec. 14, each with their own set of questions, and then the remaining candidates will be ranked, rated and get comments from the groups. The Belgrade School Board will have that information, ahead of their final interviews.
Focus groups for the Superintendent search will include members from the community, business leaders, students, teachers, parents and staff.
“We’ll have a total of 24 people in the focus groups,” Blackman said, “although I have 250 people who want to be in the focus groups. Everyone wants to be a part of this.”
The focus groups will meet at Heck-Quaw Elemenatary, 308 N. Broadway, from 4-6:30 p.m.
“Each group will have a separate set of questions, and they’ll interview the (final) candidates,” said Blackman.
After that, Dec. 15 will be the final interviews for the three candidates.
There will be a public “Meet and Greet” after the focus groups finish, at around 7-7:30 p.m. also at Heck-Quaw Elementary. All the focus groups are open to the public, although at this time the public won’t be asking questions of the candidates.
The Belgrade School District had received 11 applications to replace Saunders. His position’s opening had been posted locally, regionally and nationally since October, said Blackman.
Saunders, 69, announced his retirement in September. The focus groups for this search started their work in November.
If all goes according to schedule, that pool will be winnowed down to one candidate and a job offer will be made by Christmas break, he said. The official start day will be July 1. 2023.
“And we’re hoping for some overlap with Godfrey,” said Blackman.