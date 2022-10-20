THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE
MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE.
A Missing and Endangered Person Advisory has been issued on behalf
of Butte Silver Bow Law Enforcement Agency for Zella Dennis.
Zella is a 61 year old white female. She is 5 feet, 8 inches
tall, weighs 208 pounds, with grey hair and brown eyes. Zella was
last seen wearing blue jeans and a light blue V-neck t-shirt.
Zella was last seen on October 19th at 11:18 AM. Zella is an
insulin dependent diabetic without her medication and there is
concern for her physical well being.
There is no known direction of travel, but Zella has family in
Bozeman and Idaho. Zella is traveling in a 2005 Subaru Outback
with a small dent in the hood with
Montana license plate 168839A.
If you have any information on Zella, please contact Butte Silver
Bow LEA at 406-497-1120 or dial 911.
Story Creek Principal Lori Degenhart, left, speaks during a school assembly that honored elementary teacher Amanda Rapstad on Oct. 12.
A Belgrade elementary school science teacher is a Montana finalist for the national Presidential Award for Math and Science.
Story Creek Elementary School teacher Amanda Rapstad, in her 17th year of teaching, was surprised with the award last Wednesday at a school assembly.
“I’ve been in education for 27 years and she is one of the top educators I have ever worked with,” said Story Creek Principal Lori Degenhart. “And no, she didn’t know about it, although she had family there (at the assembly).”
The award was established in 1983, and is the highest award K-12 teachers can get from the U.S. government. Every year the award alternates between kindergarten to sixth grade, and seventh grade through high school. This year it was the elementary school teachers’ turn.
Degenhart said she knew last spring that Rapstad had been nominated, “But we didn’t find out until this fall that she was a finalist.”
Each state has a winner in both science and math; Degenhart didn’t know who Montana’s math finalist was.
“Amanda was nominated by a former teacher, who saw what was going on with her air filter project,” Degenhart added.
Rapstad has been with the Belgrade School District for about 10 years, and both she and Degenhart taught at Heck Quaw before moving over to Story Creek this fall. She is a “nationally board certified teacher,” Degenhart said. “To be board certified you have to do some special things, higher achievement standards met.”
Rapstad has taught at various grade levels in her career. At Story Creek she teaches fourth grade.
Specifically, she was honored for her collaboration with MSU, using both her science and engineering skills to work on filtering cleaner air.
“Air filters to clean smoke and ash out of the air,” Degenhart explained. “When Denton had their wildfire. That was part of an engineering project called ‘Looks Like Me’ where we get kids to recognize that engineers don’t just build buildings,” she said.
The northcentral Montana farming town of Denton was almost totally destroyed last year in a wildfire.
Rapstad should find out in two months if she advances on the national level, Degenhart said, “If so, then she goes to Washington, D.C.
“This changes things for us, as a school,” Degenhart added. “It’s great to be recognized in the community.”
Story Creek is in its first year, with 418 students enrolled, “about what we thought we’d have,” Degenhart said. “It’s been fantastic; we hit the ground running.”
At the beginning of the school year, school boundaries were slightly shifted and “some students were shifted to Ridge View. That gave me some breathing room. Ridge View has 470 students and Saddle Peak 460 so we’re all about the same.”
Story Creek has the sole Pre-K, Special Education program in the district.
“We’re looking for kids ages three to five who might need special ed,” said Degenhart. “We have about 20. We’re looking at another seven students.”
With 64 total staff, Story Creek faces the same staffing issues of every Gallatin Valley business.
“Right now we have no library aide. It’s rough,” said Degenhart. “We’re trying to figure out how to make this work. We’re losing people, when we pay $12 or $14 an hour, and fast food pays $20 ...”