Voters

A line of voters runs all the way to the doors of the Gallatin County Courthouse with an hour until polls close.

 Rachel Leathe/Bozeman Daily Chronicle

Democrat Jennifer Boyer pulled ahead in the race for a seat on the Gallatin County Commission in early results released late Tuesday night.

Preliminary results released from the Gallatin County Elections Office after 11 p.m. Tuesday night showed that Boyer had received 21,759 votes, or 54%. Republican Joe Flynn received 18,872 votes, or 46%.

