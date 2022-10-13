The Bozeman Swim Center opened again on Monday after it was closed over four months this summer because of structural concerns.
The city closed the Swim Center in late May after a city inspection found damage to the roof and walls. Officials initially expected the closure to last over six months, but in August the city announced it would reopen on Oct. 1. Ten days later, after a supply chain issue delayed the final repair, the only 50-meter indoor pool in the state officially reopened its doors to the public.
The closure forced recreational swimmers and athletes who use the center for training to find other options. It also devastated the Bozeman Barracudas youth swim team, which used the Swim Center pool for practices multiple times per week.
Monday evening marked the first all-team practice at the Swim Center since it closed.
“The kids are very excited,” said Megan Belasco, board president for the Bozeman Barracudas. “Swim team is a family and it feels like they’re coming home.”
Repairs to the building aren’t completely finished. This summer, workers repaired the truss system in the room, but further repairs to the roof, walls, and air filtration system are still needed, City Manager Jeff Mihelich said earlier this year.
The Barracudas swim team has around 160 swimmers. They spent the summer practicing in pools across town at Bogert Park, Riverside Country Club, and the Lewis and Clark Motel. The spaces were generously donated for the team to use while the Swim Center building was repaired, Belasco said.
But the situation meant splitting the team up into sections for each practice location. The pools also weren’t the same size as the pools used in swim meets, making it difficult to practice for races.
The closure also forced the statewide long-course championship meet in July, normally hosted indoors at the Swim Center, to move to Missoula this year. Weather was a challenge at the outdoor meet, according to Belasco.
“But we’re just thankful the community came together to support us,” Belasco said. “Water is water — anything is better than nothing.”
Some high school swimmers did a few repairs themselves — volunteers painted lane lines at the bottom of the pool in late September, Belasco said.
“It was really cathartic for the kids to play a role in the repairs,” Belasco said. “Now, they’re coming home, to the place and the people they know and love.”