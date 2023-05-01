Sixty percent of Americans say they are living paycheck to paycheck — including 73% millennials and two out of three Gen-X and Gen-Z consumers.
That is according to a new report by financial firm PYMNTS and LendingClub Corp.
Their new report found 64% of Gen-X Americans, 66% of Gen-Z and 50% of baby boomers report living paycheck to paycheck, according to the new study.
According to the report, 37% of U.S. workers surveyed said their current pay levels aren’t enough to cover bills and financial obligations and another 31% say they are paying for other family and household members expenses.
Inflation has eased somewhat in the wake of interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve Bank to ease high prices. There has been high inflation in the U.S. and across the world in the wake of massive cash, fiscal and economic infusions through central governments and central banks during coronavirus pandemic shutdowns.
Still, consumers face high costs for housing and groceries, according to the latest Consumer Price Index for March 2023. Overall, U.S. inflation stands at 5% with prices for groceries up 8.4% from a year ago and food prices at restaurants and eateries up 8.8%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
The cost of shelter is 8.2% from a year ago, according to BLS. Rising rents have been straining tenant households across the country as well as shortages of affordable units.
According to the PYMNTS report, 75% of consumers making less than $50,000 a year, 65% of middle class workers (making between $50,000 and $100,000 annually) and even 49% of those making more than $100,000 feel they are living paycheck to paycheck.
The April 2023 study also found 52% of Gen-Z Americans (those born between roughly 1995 and 2012) are living with their parents.
