Alligator

 Wikimedia Commons / Brian Stansberry / Creative Commons

An alligator killed a woman walking her dog on Hilton Head Island, South Carolina, on July 4, according to police.

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office said deputies and other emergency personnel responded to the Spanish Wells community just before 9:30 a.m. on Independence Day.

